Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Trading near a 12-year high, is Barclays’ share price rally only just getting started?

Trading near a 12-year high, is Barclays’ share price rally only just getting started?

Barclays’ share price has soared in recent years, which may discourage some investors from considering buying the stock. But I think huge value remains.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) share price is near its 21 May one-year high of £3.31. Any break above that would see it hit levels not reached since 22 May 2013 when it dealt at £3.38 before moving lower.

I think the key element to this surge in recent months has been a series of strong results. These resulted from a well-executed switch from an interest-based banking model to a fee-based one.

Some investors may shirk at the notion of buying a stock that has risen so much already. Others may feel compelled to jump on what they see as unstoppable bullish momentum and buy the shares.

Neither approach is in useful for making big, sustained gains over time, in my experience. This includes several years as a senior investment bank trader and over three decades as a private investor.

I am only concerned with whether there is any value left in a stock and what the business’s earnings growth potential is.

Earnings growth prospects

Analysts forecast that Barclays’ earnings will increase by 7.2% a year to the end of 2027.

A risk here is declines in interest rates in its key markets, as these might reduce its net interest income. This is the profit from the interest rate difference between loans and deposits.

However, Barclays’ switch to fee-based income rather than NII has served it well so far. In 2024 its income grew 6% year on year to £26.788bn and its profit before tax leapt 24% to £8.108bn.

Its fee-based income from investment banking climbed 7% to £11.805bn. And fee-based income from private banking and wealth management increased 8% to £1.309bn.

In Q1 this year, income was up 11% year on year to £7.7bn, while profit before tax increased 17% to £2.7bn.

Income from investment banking over the quarter rose 16% to £3.873bn. Private banking and wealth management income jumped 12% to £349m.

Share valuation

Barclays’ 8.2 price-to-earnings ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 10.3. These banks are NatWest at 8.8, Standard Chartered at 9.8, HSBC at 10.4, and Lloyds at 12.

So, Barclays seems very undervalued on this measure.

The same is true of its 0.6 price-to-book ratio — again bottom of its competitor group, with a 0.9 average.

And it is also very undervalued on its 1.9 price-to-sales ratio compared to the 2.7 average of its peers. And once more it is bottom of the group here as well.

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis to put these valuations into a share price context. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows Barclays shares are 55% undervalued at their present price of £3.27.

Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £7.27. Consequently, it looks to me like the bank’s share price rally may have a long way left to run.

Will I buy the shares?

I focus on stocks that generate a high dividend yield (7%+) so I can keep reducing my working commitments. Barclays currently yields 2.6%, so they are not for me.

However, its strong earnings growth prospects should drive the share price (and dividends) higher over time.

Therefore, I think it is well worth investors considering if it suits their overall portfolio objectives.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Why I’ve started to worry about Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright was close to buying Nvidia shares last month. But the latest earnings report has caused him to change…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 winner has just crashed 60% in a month! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Shares in this FTSE 250 gaming stock plunged in the last month, and Harvey Jones wondered what had gone wrong.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £3,453 a year in passive income from 326 shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this major insurer deliver an extremely healthy dividend yield that could generate potentially life-changing passive income over time.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Why Warren Buffett’s bet on Chubb could be his most underrated move in years

| Mark Hartley

After piling cash into a relatively unassuming insurance company, does Warren Buffett know something we don't? Mark Hartley takes a…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

With just £10k in savings, here’s how an investor could target a second income of £750 a month

| Mark Hartley

With only £10k in the bank, an investor could build towards a second income worth £750 a month. Our writer…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I won’t touch with a bargepole in June!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have risen rapidly in value over recent weeks. But I think this leaves them in danger…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Dividend Shares

How millions of UK investors could secure a £10k second income with their savings 

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals how a well-chosen portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks could equate to a lucrative second income for many…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with low P/Es and huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have dived in value over the last 10 years. But does their extreme cheapness make them…

Read more »