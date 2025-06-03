Forget short-term pain! I’m holding this FTSE 100 share for long-term gain

This FTSE 100 share has delivered a long-term annualised return of almost 10%. Royston Wild expects it to keep impressing.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

This FTSE 100 share has been a painful holding for me in recent times. Its shares have fallen more than a fifth over the last 12 months. And more trouble could be coming as the global economy slows down.

The share in question is Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO). But I have no plans to cut it loose, as I’m confident it will come back strongly over the long term.

Here’s why.

Market opportunity

Owning mining shares can be a bumpy ride at the best of times. Even when commodity prices are strong, a company’s earnings can underwhelm if problems at key mines develop. Strikes, power outages and disappointing ore grades are all constant threats.

Holding metals producers is especially risky today as trade tariffs dent global growth and sap commodities demand. In China — which consumes approximately half the world’s copper — the Caixin manufacturing PMI gauge slumped into contraction in May and to its lowest since 2022.

While things could get more painful for Rio Tinto, I have no intention of selling my shares. The long-term outlook for metals demand remains robust, and some key metals (like copper, aluminium and lithium) face potential supply shortages that may drive prices through the roof.

BHP thinks that copper production, for instance, will be 15% below current levels by 2035 as mines get older and ore grades decline. Yet at the same time demand for the red metal is tipped to balloon, driven by factors including:

Increasing electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Rising renewable energy capacity.

Rapid data centre growth.

Ongoing urbanisation in emerging markets.

Source: BHP

Financial strength

Rio Tinto is investing heavily in copper and lithium projects to harness the opportunities from the fast-growing green economy. This includes organic investment — such as expansion of the mammoth Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia — as well as through acquisitions. Examples include the $6.7bn takeover of Arcadium Lithium in March.

It’s also spending heavily at its core iron ore division, with the Simandou project in Guinea (annual production target: 60m tonnes) set to come on-line later this year. Expenditure here could also turbocharge long-term earnings, though the demand and supply outlook for the iron ore market is more uncertain.

Rio Tinto has considerable financial strength it can employ to continue investing for growth, too. Its net gearing ratio was a modest 9% at the close of 2024.

Long-term winner

Rio Tinto’s shares have fallen 22% over the last year, yet they’re still up by more than two-thirds (67%) over a 10-year horizon.

Combined with dividends paid over the last decade, the mega miner has provided an average annual return of 9.9%. To put that into context, the broader FTSE 100 has delivered an average annual return of 6.3% in that time.

This illustrates the wisdom of holding mining shares over the long haul. Looking ahead, I think returns from Rio Tinto could improve as the energy transition and booming digital economy boost metals consumption.

With an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3 times, I think it’s worth serious consideration.