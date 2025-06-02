Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Tesla stock surged 20.6% in May

Here’s why Tesla stock surged 20.6% in May

Tesla stock jumped in May as investors renewed their optimism in the company’s autonomous ventures. The ‘TACO trade’ likely aided these gains.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock jumped as much as 20.6% last month, marking its best monthly performance since late 2024 and reversing a period of underperformance for the electric vehicle (EV) giant.

At the centre of this rally is the return of Elon Musk to day-to-day leadership at Tesla. This follows his controversial stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration.

Investors had grown weary of Musk’s political distractions, which many felt cast a shadow over Tesla’s prospects. With Musk now recommitted to the company, confidence has returned and the so-called ‘Musk overhang‘ on the stock has lifted, unleashing pent-up demand from both retail and institutional investors.

But what else?

Another key driver behind the surge is likely the renewed optimism around Tesla’s autonomous vehicle ambitions. The company’s preparing to launch its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. Rollout’s expected as soon as 12 June.

This development has reignited excitement about Tesla’s first-mover advantage in self-driving technology, with analysts arguing that successful execution could fundamentally reshape the company’s growth trajectory.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, a prominent Tesla bull, reinstated a $500 price target, citing the robotaxi launch as a potential game changer. As always, execution’s key. If it goes well, Tesla stock could go stratospheric. If it doesn’t go to plan, the stock could slump to trade closer in line (on earnings multiples) with other EV firms.

The ‘TACO trade’

The broader market context has also played a role. The so-called TACO trade (Trump Always Chickens Out) has seen investors pile into US stocks — especially the tech-heavy Magnificent Seven — in the belief that President Trump won’t follow through on his tariff threats. Tesla’s benefitted from record foreign capital inflows and a general rotation back into high-growth technology shares.

However, investors should be a little cautious about the TACO reference. A journalist recently questioned Trump on his thoughts about the subject and he was clearly dismissive of the chickening out notion. He’s said his approach is all about forcing countries to negotiate. He may, of course, take steps to ensure his threats are taken seriously.

The bottom line

Despite ongoing challenges — including weak sales in China and Europe — investors appear to be looking past short-term issues and focusing on Tesla’s disruptive potential. The May rally highlights the enduring nature of the faith in Musk’s vision and the company’s ability to lead the next wave of automotive innovation.

Personally, I fear some additional volatility in US stocks in the near term. That’s primarily because Trump’s trade policy, be it through the tariffs or the uncertainty created, will likely impact market earnings. However, I thoroughly accept that Tesla could prove immune to a pullback if it proves its credentials in the robotaxi world.

Nonetheless, I’m staying out of it. I want Tesla to succeed, and I’ve actually been rather impressed by the autopilot on my own Model Y. However, execution risk is very sizeable. That’s why I’m not buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’d love to buy in June

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 dividend shares on his radar in June. But he’s also trying to keep in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is on fire but still looks cheap as chips to me

| Andrew Mackie

With this relatively unknown FTSE 100 stock up 100% in a year, Andrew Mackie assesses where the next wave of…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s a low-risk strategy to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for safer ways to build wealth with a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's an approach I've taken to manage…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This UK share’s yielding 9.7%. But for how much longer?

| James Beard

Our writer expresses his doubts over whether one of the UK’s highest-yielding shares can keep paying its generous dividend.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 winners that have returned 15%+ per year over the last decade

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 companies have delivered blockbuster returns for investors over the last decade, highlighting the power of stock picking.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia, this could be one of the most exciting US stocks to consider buying

| Dr. James Fox

US stocks have rebounded from their lows in April. As such, it’s becoming harder, but not impossible, to find bargain…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock now an ideal short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has been pushed down from its 12-month traded high by one short-term factor, but its long-term…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock to watch this week

| Stephen Wright

WH Smith is set to issue its first trading update since divesting its high street stores. And Stephen Wright is…

Read more »