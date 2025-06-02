Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 winners that have returned 15%+ per year over the last decade

2 FTSE 100 winners that have returned 15%+ per year over the last decade

These FTSE 100 companies have delivered blockbuster returns for investors over the last decade, highlighting the power of stock picking.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last 10 calendar years, the FTSE 100 index has delivered a return of about 6.2% a year (including dividends). Relative to the returns from other major stock market indexes, that’s not so flash.

There are plenty of stocks within the index that have generated far higher returns (which highlights the power of stock picking). Here’s a look at two that have returned more than 15% a year over the last decade.

A company with a cult-like following

Let’s start with Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) because the performance here have been phenomenal. Over the last decade, it’s returned about 40% a year, before dividends (the yield is near 3% today).

This company designs and manufactures miniature war games (eg Warhammer) and figurines. And it’s had a lot of success over the years, thanks to a cult-like following.

Over the last decade, revenues have jumped from £119m to £526m – growth of 342%. As sales (and profits) have climbed, so has the share price.

It’s worth noting that this company wasn’t actually in the FTSE 100 for a lot of this period. It was only added to the index in late 2024 (when its market-cap got up to around £4bn).

This is a good reminder that if an investor’s seeking big returns, it can pay to look at smaller companies outside the major indexes. Often, there are lucrative opportunities to be found in the small-cap space.

Is the Footsie stock worth considering today? Potentially – this is a high-quality company that’s expected to continue growing in the years ahead as it releases new products.

It could pay to wait for a pullback though. Currently, the valuation’s quite high (the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s near 30) and it doesn’t leave much room for setbacks such as a slowdown in sales or a profit hit from import taxes.

I think there may be better buying opportunities to consider in the months ahead.

A FTSE technology star

Another FTSE 100 stock that’s generated blockbuster returns over the last decade is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG). It’s returned about 16.5% a year before dividends.

This company’s name can be a little deceptive. Because today, there’s much more to the business than simply the London Stock Exchange.

In recent years, it has transformed itself into one of the world’s leading financial data companies (thanks to the acquisition of Refinitiv). Today, it provides crucial data to most of the world’s largest banks and a large proportion of the world’s top asset managers.

This evolution’s helped to drive the share price higher. Now that it’s primarily a data company, with a large amount of recurring revenues, it can command a higher valuation.

Is this stock worth considering today? I think so. The company’s growing at a healthy rate. In Q1, total income was up 7.8% year on year.

Meanwhile, the valuation seems reasonable (for a high-quality software/data company). Currently, the P/E ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is about 26.

I’ll point out that a downturn in the financial markets is a risk. This could result in investment firms spending less on FinTech solutions.

Taking a five-year view however, I think there’s quite a bit of potential here. I’ve bought the stock for my own portfolio and I think it will do well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

