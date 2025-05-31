Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 30% in 3 months, this FTSE 100 share might be a bargain!

Down 30% in 3 months, this FTSE 100 share might be a bargain!

This FTSE 100 firm is the index’s worst performer over the past three months. However, after a big fall, I see this stock as a potential recovery play.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a roller-coaster ride in April and May, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is back to levels seen at end-February. As I write, the blue-chip index stands at 8,786.37 points, just 0.3% below its close on 28 February.

Having peaked at 8,908.82 on 3 March, the Footsie then plunged after President Trump introduced hefty new tariffs on US imports. At 2025’s low, the index hit rock-bottom on 7 April, plunging to 7,544.83. This left it 15.3% below its all-time record high.

Fortunately, the UK stock market has come roaring back and now lies 16.5% above 2025’s low. However, some FTSE 100 shares have fared much better than others during this turbulent period.

Footsie stars and dogs

Within the FTSE 100, there is a wide gap between winning and losing shares over the past three months.

In total, 57 stocks have risen in value, with these gains ranging from 57.7% to 0.5%. The average gain across these winners was 11.4%. This leaves 43 losers, with declines ranging from 0.3% to 29.3%. The average loss among these laggards was 8%.

As it happens, I’m always looking out for slumping stocks, as I sometimes find ‘fallen angels’ among deeply depressed shares. And I think I found one among these 43 battered businesses.

Bunzl blows up

During the latest market meltdown, I spotted one stock suffering a particularly brutal fall. On 16 April, FTSE 100 firm Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) released an underwhelming set of results. The market’s reaction was swift and savage, with shares in this British distributor of workplace supplies crashing 25.6% that day.

As a value/income/dividend investor, I thought this reaction was overdone. Hence, my wife and I snapped up stock in this potential recovery play, paying 2,275p a share for our stake. As I write, Bunzl stock hovers around 2,368p, 3.9% above our buy price. This values the group at £7.8bn, more than 36% below its 2024/25 high.

Still, I hope for a sustained share-price recovery — especially, given the shares closed at 2,538p as recently as 12 May. Meanwhile, this Footsie stock trades on 15.9 times trailing earnings, generating an earnings yield of 6.3% a year. This means that the dividend yield of 3.1% a year is covered a respectable two times by historic earnings.

Then again, Bunzl has already warned of weakness in its North American markets, so earnings will come under pressure this year. And higher tariffs — currently suspended — could depress margins even harder. And lower revenues, earnings, and cash flow might send this stock even lower.

In short, I see Bunzl as a beautiful bargain buy for fans of fallen angels to consider. And that’s why my wife and I intend to hold onto this FTSE 100 share for the long run!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Bunzl shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could earn £27 of weekly income for life from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how an investor could turn their Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income generation machine for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 things Warren Buffett looks at when hunting for shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explores a trio of simple-but-powerful ideas that inform Warren Buffett's choices when he's looking for shares to buy.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is ITV the best FTSE bargain stock about today?

| Ben McPoland

ITV has a streaming platform and the stock looks great value. But is this enough to justify investing in the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares recently hit a 52-week high — is it too late to consider buying?

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds shares have been on a roll in the past year. But is there still value for investors, or has…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Want to start buying shares with under £500? It’s possible – here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

The stock market isn't just for millionaires. This writer thinks someone with just a few hundred pounds to spare could…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £150 invested in Tesla stock 10 years ago is worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks back on how Tesla stock has performed over the past decade and sets out his investing plan…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5 steps to start earning passive income this summer, for £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

With a fiver a day, this writer reckons it's possible for someone to set up passive income streams in the…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in this 5-stock ISA could generate a £1,400 second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlighs five dividend shares from the FTSE 100 blue-chip index that could form the basis of an attractive…

Read more »