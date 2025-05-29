Member Login
Buying 25,641 Lloyds shares gives investors dividend income of £920 this year

Harvey Jones anticipates a steady stream of dividends and growth from his Lloyds shares in the years ahead. They offer a pretty good income in year one.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I hold Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares and I think they’re great. They’re up almost 75% since I bought them 18 months ago. Factor in my reinvested dividends, and the total return is nudging 97%.

That’s a pretty decent haul from a big FTSE 100 stock that’s often overlooked in favour of flashy US tech. Sometimes I think investors forget just how rewarding UK blue chips can be.

I wasn’t just chasing growth. Before the financial crisis, Lloyds was seen as a dividend machine. It looked ready to resume that mantle, yielding around 5.5% when I bought it.

FTSE 100 revival

It was cheap too, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around six or seven. That gave the stock room to grow and offered a cushion against nasty surprises.

Better still, Lloyds had rediscovered its dividend mojo, yielding around 5.5%. It was steadily profitable, generating plenty of spare cash. I figured payouts would rise.

I knew Lloyds wasn’t the high-growth bank it once was. Since the financial crisis, it’s settled into a simpler role, sticking to retail banking, small business loans, mortgages, and the like. Less exciting, but less risky.

That suited me just fine. I was thinking long term – 10, 20 years – giving the share price time to rise and dividends time to compound. So to have almost doubled my money in under two years has been a pleasant surprise.

Bouncing back

The Lloyds share price is now up 45% over one year and 147% over five. Investors were even happy to shrug off what looked like disappointing full-year results in March.

Pre-tax profits fell 20% to £5.97bn, below expectations. Its net interest margin dipped to 2.95%. The board also set aside another £700m to cover motor finance commission complaints, taking total provisions above £1bn.

That would usually knock a stock. But shareholders swallowed the lot, helped by the sugar rush of a £1.7bn share buyback.

Lloyds is even holding up as inflation proves sticky and with the UK economy still struggling.

Yield has slipped

The shares aren’t as cheap as they were, trading at just over 12 times earnings. And the forecast yield for 2025 has slipped to 4.38%, mostly thanks to the booming share price.

At today’s price of just under 78p, a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA investment would buy 25,641 shares. With Lloyds forecast to pay a dividend of 3.59p this year, that’s income of £920. Not bad in year one.

Markets expect payouts to rise further. Next year’s forecast yield is 5.24%. If all dividends are reinvested the income will climb for two reasons. First, because payouts increase, second, because investors own more shares.

That’s the magic of compounding. Add in any share price growth and the total return can really snowball.

I doubt Lloyds shares will keep rising at this pace. They’ve had a great run. Also, inflation is edging back up and so are mortgage rates, which could hit demand and even increase impairments. On the other hand, if interest rates fall, that could squeeze profit margins. Lloyds could find the going sticky either way.

But in a sense, that doesn’t matter. Share prices rise and fall, that’s just what they do. What counts is the overall direction over time. I’ve made a flying start, but the real gains should build slowly over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

