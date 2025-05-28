Member Login
Try this quick 5-step passive income stock checklist today

I like my passive income stock picks to score as high as they can on my five-step checklist. Let’s see how National Grid fares.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Before I invest any hard-earned money in a stock with the aim of securing long-term passive income, I like to run through a few checklist items.

Not everything will come out tops on every one. But the more passes than fails the better, and it helps me sort my options into some kind of priority.

I’ll run through it today with a stock from my candidates list, National Grid (LSE: NG.)

Check 1: dividend

Is a dividend essential? Anyone who bought Rolls-Royce Holdings shares in 2020 could sell some for cash now. And they’d potentially get more passive income than from 20 years of National Grid dividends.

But dividend stocks tend to be less risky and require less attention. I buy stocks in the hope of never having to think about when to sell.

National Grid has a forecast dividend yield of 4.3%. It’s not the biggest in the FTSE 100, but it’s reasonable and it passes check #1.

Check 2: cover

I want to feel reasonably assured that a company can keep paying its dividends from earnings.

National Grid hasn’t always managed to do this. But over the long term, we’ve seen earnings covering the dividend around 1.1 to 1.2 times, reaching 1.3 times for the 2025 year just ended.

Again, that’s not the best. But there’s good long-term earnings visibility, which can mean less earnings safety margin needed. Check #2 is good enough for me.

Check 3: history

Saying that, 2025 cover was higher because the company cut its dividend per share. The total cash payout was the same, but last year’s surprise equity raise to generate new capital meant more dilution per share.

Prior to that we’d had many years of solid progressive dividends. And I would, perhaps naively, have thought a cut was near impossible. I now fear the possibility of further equity issues causing more dilution. I’m unsure, so I’ll go 50/50 on #3.

Check 4: forecasts

Looking forward, the company has reiterated its aim to pay more in dividend cash each year. And forecasts currently bear that out, showing 1.8% and 2.2% increases for 2026 and 2027, respectively. They’re not big jumps, but should hopefully match inflation.

I’d ideally like to see few more years of National Grid back to progressive dividends without any further dilution. But I give it a cautious pass on #4 for now.

Check 5: debt

I always check debt for every company I consider, as it can impact the dividend during a tough spell. National Grid’s net debt reached £41.4bn in 2025. And it’s forecast to reach as high as £52.8bn by 2027, for a 27% increase in just two years. Check #5 is a clear fail.

Verdict

These checks aren’t comprehensive. And every company will have its own specific risks which we really need to investigate. But I see this as a handy start.

I’ve sometimes thought of National Grid as possibly the best dividend stock I’ve never bought. But it only scores 3.5 out of five (and one of those is cautious). I still think passive income investors should consider it. But in the short term, other stocks score better on my checklist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

