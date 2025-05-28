Member Login
These 3 fast-growing UK stocks all have P/Es under 10! Are they unmissable bargains? 

Harvey Jones plucks three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 whose shares have soared in recent years, yet still look cheap. Is there more growth to come?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the recent strong FTSE 100 rally, plenty of UK stocks are still trading at bargain valuations. I’ve picked out three that are flying but look cheap. Should investors consider buying them today?

The first that springs to mind is Barclays (LSE: BARC). Its share price is up 51% over 12 months, and almost 175% over five years.

Barclays shares are soaring

I’d expect a stock with that profile to be expensive as a result, but Barclays has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.11. That’s well below today’s FTSE 100 average of around 18.

There’s a dividend too, although the trailing yield has been reduced by all that share price growth, and now sits at 2.57%. Despite that, Barclays plans to hand £10bn to shareholders between now and 2026, partly via dividends, but mostly through share buybacks.

No stock rises forever. If interest rates fall, that could squeeze Barclays’ margins. If rates stay too high they could squeeze the UK housing market, hitting mortgage sales and driving up loan impairments. Further trade tariff volatility won’t help. Yet I still think Barclays looks nicely priced for more excitement.

The next blue-chip bargain that jumps to my attention is British Gas-owner Centrica (LSE: CNA). While its share price is up a modest 10% in the last year, it’s rocketed a stunning 300% over five years. Yet it still trades on a P/E of just 8.22.

Centrica powers up

On 8 May, Centrica reiterated full-year guidance, while warning of losses at its Centrica Energy Storage+ subsidiary and lower than expected profits at Centrica Energy, amid “challenging market conditions” in gas and power.

It pays a modest dividend too, with a trailing yield of 2.88%. However, that’s forecast to hit 3.55% this year, with the full-year dividend set to climb from 3p per share to 5.5p.

As ever, Centrica is at the mercy of everything from weather to commodity prices, regulation and government policy. However, it should get a potential boost from an agreement with the government on the future of Rough gas storage, while broker JP Morgan anticipates “strong cash flow generation from existing businesses”.

Growth, dividends and a low P/E? There are risks, especially with energy prices down, but a lot to like.

My final low-P/E big winner is Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). It fits the formula perfectly. Its shares are up 45% in 12 months, yet trade at a P/E of just 9.5.

Better still, it offers a trailing yield of 5.5%, so there’s plenty of income here, as investors have come to expect from the tobacco sector.

Imperial Brands is on fire

Its positive performance may surprise some, given the regulatory pressure big tobacco is under. Smokers remain a captive audience, while the group’s strong range of brands like Fortuna, Gauloises, Lambert & Butler, Rizla and Winston cement that loyalty. Imperial Brands is also making a big push into e-cigarettes.

Regulatory risks remain, obviously, and the shares may have risen too quickly, and could slow from here. They’re still cheap though.

At today’s low prices, all three stocks look well worth considering to me. With a long-term view of course.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

