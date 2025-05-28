Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in June, with news expected

3 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in June, with news expected

We might not have much in the way of FTSE 100 company results coming our way in June, but these have definitely caught my eye.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I see three FTSE 100 companies with financial news due in June that I think are worth consideration by long-term investors. And their businesses are quite nicely diversified too.

We need to dig deeply into each one before deciding. But here I just want to highlight one thing I like about each and one thing I’m not so keen on.

Tesco

Good

It’s time for a first-quarter update from Tesco (LSE: TSCO) on 12 June, and I like the company’s resilience through the past few years of economic uncertainty. Forecasts suggest earnings per share (EPS) should keep on growing for at least the next three years.

And the latest from Kantar shows Tesco still commanding a 28% share of the UK’s groceries market, nicely fending off the assault from Aldi and Lidl. I think that’s impressive considering today’s cut-price competition.

Not so good

I’m less keen on Tesco’s net debt, which I think is too often overlooked. It’s expected to rise to about £11.2bn this year and stay around that level at least until 2028.

Share price strength has pushed the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) to 14.8. But a debt-adjusted enterprise figure would be closer to 21. And I could see an effective valuation like that putting pressure on the stock.

Ashtead Group

Nice

The Ashtead Group (LSE: AHT) share price has slumped in 2025. But it’s been pulling back up in the past month ahead of full-year results due 17 June. The price weakness has dropped the forecast P/E to under 17, falling to 13.5 on 2027 forecasts.

That’s low by long-term standards, with EPS expected to grow 13% in the next three years, even with a small dip expected this year. For such a large global equipment rental firm, it looks tempting.

Not so nice

So why the fall? Well, Ashtead does a lot of business in the US. And has anybody noticed the utter confusion caused by President Trump’s take on how tariffs and international trade should work? With US inflation fears raising their head again, to say the outlook is uncertain might be an understatement.

Still, long term and all that. It’s got to be worth a closer look.

Berkeley Group Holdings

Like

Full-year results from The Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE: BKG) are due on 20 June. The share price has had a somewhat volatile way of going nowhere much at all over the past five years, even after some tasty 2025 gains.

It’s left the stock on a P/E valuation that I rather like. We’re looking at a multiple of around 11.7. That’s low by general FTSE 100 standards and also compared to others in the sector.

Don’t like

What I don’t like about the valuation is that analysts expect it to stay about the same in the next few years, with weak EPS continuing through to at least 2027. And dividends that are set to yield only around 4% by 2027 compare poorly with, say, Taylor Wimpey‘s 7.9%.

But on balance, I think the long-term outlook for the UK housing market makes Berkeley worth investigating further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

