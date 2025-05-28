3 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in June, with news expected

We might not have much in the way of FTSE 100 company results coming our way in June, but these have definitely caught my eye.

I see three FTSE 100 companies with financial news due in June that I think are worth consideration by long-term investors. And their businesses are quite nicely diversified too.

We need to dig deeply into each one before deciding. But here I just want to highlight one thing I like about each and one thing I’m not so keen on.

Tesco

Good

It’s time for a first-quarter update from Tesco (LSE: TSCO) on 12 June, and I like the company’s resilience through the past few years of economic uncertainty. Forecasts suggest earnings per share (EPS) should keep on growing for at least the next three years.

And the latest from Kantar shows Tesco still commanding a 28% share of the UK’s groceries market, nicely fending off the assault from Aldi and Lidl. I think that’s impressive considering today’s cut-price competition.

Not so good

I’m less keen on Tesco’s net debt, which I think is too often overlooked. It’s expected to rise to about £11.2bn this year and stay around that level at least until 2028.

Share price strength has pushed the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) to 14.8. But a debt-adjusted enterprise figure would be closer to 21. And I could see an effective valuation like that putting pressure on the stock.

Ashtead Group

Nice

The Ashtead Group (LSE: AHT) share price has slumped in 2025. But it’s been pulling back up in the past month ahead of full-year results due 17 June. The price weakness has dropped the forecast P/E to under 17, falling to 13.5 on 2027 forecasts.

That’s low by long-term standards, with EPS expected to grow 13% in the next three years, even with a small dip expected this year. For such a large global equipment rental firm, it looks tempting.

Not so nice

So why the fall? Well, Ashtead does a lot of business in the US. And has anybody noticed the utter confusion caused by President Trump’s take on how tariffs and international trade should work? With US inflation fears raising their head again, to say the outlook is uncertain might be an understatement.

Still, long term and all that. It’s got to be worth a closer look.

Berkeley Group Holdings

Like

Full-year results from The Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE: BKG) are due on 20 June. The share price has had a somewhat volatile way of going nowhere much at all over the past five years, even after some tasty 2025 gains.

It’s left the stock on a P/E valuation that I rather like. We’re looking at a multiple of around 11.7. That’s low by general FTSE 100 standards and also compared to others in the sector.

Don’t like

What I don’t like about the valuation is that analysts expect it to stay about the same in the next few years, with weak EPS continuing through to at least 2027. And dividends that are set to yield only around 4% by 2027 compare poorly with, say, Taylor Wimpey‘s 7.9%.

But on balance, I think the long-term outlook for the UK housing market makes Berkeley worth investigating further.