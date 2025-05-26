Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 of my favourite passive income stocks just fell 5%! Should I buy?

1 of my favourite passive income stocks just fell 5%! Should I buy?

Games Workshop has provided investors with a growing passive income stream over the last 10 years. With the share price down, is it time to buy?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is one of my top passive income stocks. The dividend yield might only be 3%, but the company has increased its distribution by an average of 23% per year since 2014.

Despite this, the share price fell 5% in a day on Friday (23 May) when the firm issued its preliminary results for the year 2024/25. I thought the report looked good, so should I buy more for my portfolio?

Growth

Over the last 10 years, Games Workshop has achieved some eye-catching growth numbers. Revenues have climbed 342% – and the latest announcement indicates another 16%.

The FTSE 100 company’s pre-tax profits have typically grown faster than its revenues. And that’s set to continue with around 25% growth for the most recent year.

By itself, this is impressive. But what stands out to me the most is the fact the company has managed to achieve this growth without retaining much of the cash it generates through its operations. 

A lot of firms can grow their sales by investing in new facilities, expanding their store count, or hiring more staff. But all of this costs money that can’t immediately be returned to shareholders. 

Games Workshop, by contrast, has grown while returning around 80% of its net income to investors. That’s why it’s one of my favourite passive income stocks – it grows while paying dividends.

Despite this, there are some risks with the company that just never go away. And the stock hasn’t fallen 5% in a day for no reason at all. 

Licensing

Games Workshop’s key asset is its Warhammer franchise. Its intellectual property is extremely valuable and licensing this to other companies is a key source of high-margin revenue. 

The latest update revealed strong growth in licensing revenue, which came in at £50m compared to £31m the year before. But investors shouldn’t get too carried away with this. 

While this was a record high, the firm warned that this is expected to subside in the next 12 months. Given the company’s ongoing focus on this part of the business, that’s a slight disappointment.

It’s also a timely reminder that Games Workshop makes products that depend on what people want, rather than need. And that means there’s always a chance of demand being weaker in a recession. 

This, however, has been true for as long as the company has been in business. So far, however, anyone who bought the stock 10 years ago and held on has done very well with their investment.

My own view is that the company’s intellectual property should continue to be very valuable going forward. So even if the latest results are unusually strong, I still have a very positive view of the stock.

Time to buy?

In the context of a stock that’s up 21% since the start of the year, a 5% decline isn’t actually that significant. But the question is whether or not it’s enough to make a buying opportunity.

I don’t usually cop out on these things, but I think it’s 50/50 at the moment. In my own portfolio, I’m planning to wait until the July update before deciding what to do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are BP shares doomed?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in a gloomy mood after checking out the recent performance of BP shares. So can they surprise…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Every £5 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Hands up all those investors who shunned Rolls-Royce shares in 2020 and missed out on a big five-year winner? I'm…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Palantir stock is surging! And in 12 months, it could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After skyrocketing almost 500% in the past year, owners of Palantir stock have seen their wealth surge. But could this…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Meta stock could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Meta stock price has more than doubled in the last five years as AI tailwinds propel the firm’s advertising…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in AMD stock could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The AMD share price has more than doubled in the last five years, but one analyst believes the stock could…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Up 8% since 2025, here’s a top ETF to consider in June!

| Royston Wild

This ETF has provided a better return than both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 in 2025. Here's why it…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Bought Adobe stock with £5,000? Here’s what it might be worth in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Adobe's stock price has struggled to keep up with the S&P 500 over the last five years, but could its…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

How low can the Diageo share price go?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the FTSE 100 has bounced back from April's crash, the Diageo share price keeps finding new lows. After halving…

Read more »