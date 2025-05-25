Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

Christopher Ruane reckons there’s a credible case for Nvidia stock to fall to $100, or soar to $200. So is now the time for him to buy?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who bought into chip company Nvidia a few years back certainly hit the jackpot. The Nvidia stock price has soared 1,371% over the past five years alone.

On a longer-term perspective, the performance has been even more phenomenal.

Over the past decade, Nvidia stock has soared 25,444%. Wow!

Bear in mind that Nvidia invented the graphics processing unit  (GPU) in the last century, so it is not as if a decade ago it was some little-known tech start-up.

At the right price, I would be happy to add the company to my portfolio. But is it likely to come back down to $100 and closer to a buying opportunity for me – or might it hit $200 first?

The $100 case

Getting to $100 would require a fall of around a third from the current price. That is less dramatic than the 50% jump required to take the price to $200.

A $100 price would also simply take Nvidia stock back to where it was fairly recently. Indeed, the price was under $100 in the second half of last month.

On that occasion, a falling price was caused by concern about US tariff policy and the impact of potential restrictions on certain types of technology transfer. Those fears may not now be attracting the market jitters they were last month, but they have not gone away.

Indeed, with US policymaking currently in uncharted territory, it is feasible we could see a repeat of the sort of trade policy uncertainty we witnessed last month. That could push Nvidia stock below $100, I reckon.

The share’s incredible run has reflected the massive chip spending companies have been making as they ramp up artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. If that starts to fall, I could imagine a significant negative impact on the stock price of chip companies including Nvidia.

The $200 case

Still, any company that has seen its share price grow over 25,000% in a decade clearly knows a thing or two about successfully navigating uncertainty.

Getting to $200 would require Nvidia stock to move around a third higher than its all-time high. That sounds challenging. But the company has a lot going in its favour. Its market is already huge, yet still growing at a rate of knots. Thanks to a large installed user base and proprietary technology, Nvidia has few if any competitors for many sales.

Last year, diluted earnings per share (reported on a generally accepted accounting principles or ‘GAAP‘ basis) soared 82%. Even if they moved up by a more modest 50% this year, a $200 Nvidia stock price would be in sight if the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is the same as it is now.

If the market thinks a higher ratio is in order, thanks to ongoing growth, even less than a +50% in diluted earnings per share could propel Nvidia stock to $200.

My move now

Still, the current P/E ratio of 45 is already too rich for my tastes, bearing in mind the risks I mentioned above. I see a pathway for Nvidia stock to hit $200 – but also for it to go back below $100, potentially sooner than it hits $200.

For now, I will sit back and wait for what I see as a more attractive price before investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I put Greggs shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether there’s room in his Stocks and Shares ISA for the baker best known for its pies…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building up his retirement savings one FTSE 100 dividend at a time. He's reinvesting every penny of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

| James Beard

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares look expensive at a P/E ratio of 36. But Stephen Wright thinks it might be one of the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Lloyds shares could earn this much in cash

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank shares have had a good run with the price rising, but lowering the dividend yield. Yet they could…

Read more »