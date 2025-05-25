Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

I’ve just earned £1,104 of passive income in 2 weeks, thanks to blue-chip UK dividend shares

Harvey Jones is building up his retirement savings one FTSE 100 dividend at a time. He’s reinvesting every penny of passive income back into his SIPP.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a late convert to the joys of passive income. In my early days as an investor, I mostly focused on growth. I didn’t know what I was missing.

The last month has been a rewarding one, with a string of dividend stocks in my self-invested personal pension (SIPP) dishing out their half-yearly payouts. And they’ve been in a generous mood.

On 9 May, M&G (LSE: MNG) kicked things off by paying me a chunky £458. That was the biggest of the lot, and unsurprisingly so, given that it has the single highest yield on the FTSE 100 at 9.31%.

M&G is a brilliant dividend stock

That’s what attracted me to the wealth manager in the first place. But as ever with a supersized yield like this one, it’s important to check whether it’s sustainable.

Yields are calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the share price. So when a stock price falls but the dividend stays the same, the yield rises. A really high yield can therefore signal trouble. I don’t think that’s the case with M&G.

Its shares are up a modest 8.6% over the last year, and 77% over five years. That latter number flatters it slightly, as it’s measured from the 2020 pandemic lows, when every stock was on the floor.

Financial services stocks have had a bumpy ride in-between, shaken by volatile markets, while higher interest rates have boosted returns on rival income options like cash and bonds. Savers can now get up to 5% a year without risking capital.

Risks and rewards

I’m happy to take the risk to get a higher return. I’ll mitigate it by holding a spread of different stocks, which I plan to keep for the long term. That helps me ride out short-term volatility.

As it turned out, 9 May was a red-letter day as FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey paid me £165. It’s another ultra-high-yielder, offering 8.04% on a trailing basis. No savings account can match that.

On 14 May, FTSE 250 insurer Just Group chipped in £45. All contributions welcome, even modest ones. Given the Just share price is up 38% in 12 months, and 75% since I bought it in November 2023, I’m not complaining.

Lloyds Banking Group picked up the pace by paying me £207 on 20 May, and insurer Phoenix Group Holdings kindly sent me £229 the day after.

Compound growth

In total, I’ve received £1,104 of passive income in a fortnight. I haven’t spent a penny of it. Instead, I’ve reinvested the lot straight back into the same stocks, which means I may earn even more dividends next year.

Of course, payouts aren’t guaranteed. Companies need to generate enough cash to cover them. If dividends are cut, the share price often falls too in a double blow. Still, I’m optimistic about this lot.

The fun is over for now but I should enjoy another income spree in the autumn, when the next set of dividends land. I’ll plough those straight back into my SIPP, to help my pension compound and grow over the years. Then when I finally retire, I’ll draw them as income, to top up my State Pension. With luck, I’ll be getting a lot more by then.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Just Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia stock hit $100 or $200 first?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons there's a credible case for Nvidia stock to fall to $100, or soar to $200. So is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I put Greggs shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether there’s room in his Stocks and Shares ISA for the baker best known for its pies…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

After 48 years, I think Warren Buffett’s 4 ‘rules’ are still relevant

| James Beard

Nearly 50 years ago, Warren Buffett listed four criteria that he used when assessing stocks. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares look expensive at a P/E ratio of 36. But Stephen Wright thinks it might be one of the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Lloyds shares could earn this much in cash

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank shares have had a good run with the price rising, but lowering the dividend yield. Yet they could…

Read more »