Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 world-class dividend shares to consider for passive income!

3 world-class dividend shares to consider for passive income!

Searching for the best dividend shares to buy for a large and growing long-term passive income? Here are three of my favourites.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London stock market’s a great place to find high-quality companies for passive income. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are packed with shares with deep balance sheets, market-leading positions, and a strong commitment to making shareholder distributions.

This often makes them ideal stocks for investors seeking a large and growing second income over time. With this in mind, here are three world-class dividend shares I think are worth serious consideration.

Property hero

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) receives tasty breaks on corporation taxes. And in exchange, it must pay at least 90% of profits from its rental operations out in the form of dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

This doesn’t necessarily make REITs dependable income shares. There’s always a risk that earnings can underwhelm if a trust’s properties become empty or if rent collection issues arise.

Primary Health’s vulnerable to such issues, although its focus on the defensive medical property sector greatly reduces such threats. It’s why the FTSE 250 company has raised annual dividends every year since the late 1990s.

City analysts are expecting this proud record to continue over the medium term, too. And so the trust’s 7% dividend yield for this year rises to 7.5% by 2027.

City slicker

City of London Investment Trust‘s (LSE:CTY) history of unbroken annual dividend growth stretches back even further.

The trust — which focuses on shares listed on the London Stock Exchange — has raised yearly cash rewards for a staggering 58 years. It’s committed to holding cash during good years to pay out when downturns come along, offering a smooth return over time.

With exposure to almost 80 companies spanning different sectors, City of London’s well equipped to weather weakness among one or two holdings. What’s more, around 60% of its investments are in large-cap firms worth £5bn and above, providing extra resilience.

The trust’s forward dividend yield currently sits at 4.5%. That beats the corresponding average for both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares by around a full percentage point.

While it carries greater regional risk than trusts holding global shares, it remains a top dividend stock to consider.

9.4% dividend yield

For my money, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is the best FTSE 100 dividend share that money can buy. And so it’s the largest single holding in my own Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Factoring out a brief freeze during the pandemic, dvidends here have risen every year since 2009. And over that period, the size of the payouts have blown the large-cap average out of the water.

It’s a trend City analysts expect to continue, meaning a huge 9% dividend yield for 2025 eventually rises to 9.4% by 2027.

Put simply, Legal & General is a cash-generating powerhouse, giving it the financial strength to consistently pay large dividends. With its Solvency II ratio rising to 232% as of December 2024, the company has a strong buffer to support payout forecasts, even if weak consumer spending damages earnings.

Supported by structural growth across its product suite, I expect Legal & General to remain a top passive income stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock wildly overpriced – or a possible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesla stock price has more than quintupled in value over the past five years. So could recent volatility offer…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

My favourite growth stock is up 30% in a month – is it about to go gangbusters again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones owns just one AIM-listed company, cosmetics maker Warpaint. He reckons this growth stock has huge potential, but may…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Want to build a million pound SIPP within 25 years? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains in practical terms how a SIPP could go from a standing start now to a seven-figure valuation…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Forecast: in just one year Glencore shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished by how optimistic brokers are about the outlook for beaten-down Glencore shares. Are they ready to…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’d consider owning for decades

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of UK shares are all ones our writer would like to own for the long haul. He only…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Yet another all-time high for the Rolls-Royce share price! Does it make sense for me to invest now?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer understands why the Rolls-Royce share price has soared -- and recognises the potential to go higher still. So…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

5 British stocks Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it too late to start investing at 40? Or maybe even 50?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the impact time can have on investment returns -- and why he thinks it's never too late…

Read more »