Stocks like Alphabet are still on sale. Time to buy?

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing some tech stocks to buy for his portfolio. But while some are cheaper than before, are they priced temptingly enough?

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in December, the price of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was quite a bit higher than it is now. Even after some recent rises, Alphabet stock is still 17% cheaper now than it was in December.

I have been looking for cheap tech stocks to buy and Alphabet is not the only one that has caught my eye.

While Microsoft is close to an all-time high, Nvidia is below recent highs, and Meta is 14% cheaper than in December.

These are no longer the sort of potential bargains we saw last month, but compared to recent highs a number of leading tech stocks are on sale right now – is it time for me to buy some?

Valuation challenges in the current market

Nvidia still looks pricy for me on its current valuation, while I will not touch Meta because of ethical concerns about the harms of social media.

Alphabet though has definitely caught my eye.

It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19. Now, that does not shout ‘screaming bargain’ to me. But it is the sort of P/E ratio I would be willing to pay for shares in a great business, if I felt its prospects were strong enough.

Here though is where we come to the rub with valuations. Part of the reason tech stocks have been on such a wild ride in recent years is the uncertain impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Alphabet is a perfect example of this.

The company’s tech savviness means that AI may offer it fewer immediate benefits than a company that wants to digitalise tasks previously done by workers. Still, AI could potentially offer a lot of new revenue streams to the company. After all, it has a huge customer base, a deep understanding of them and already forms an integral part of many of their lives.

But on the flipside, search remains the core of Alphabet’s business. If AI (from Google or a competitor) can largely supplant the need for users to make search queries, Alphabet’s key revenue stream could collapse. That is a large risk, in my view, which helps explain why Alphabet trades on what I see as a fairly attractive valuation.

I’ll keep on looking

Is it attractive enough though? When looking for stocks to buy, I do not have a crystal ball. So I need to make choices about how I expect a business will perform, based on what we know today.

In the first quarter, Alphabet’s revenues grew 12% year-on-year. Its ‘search and other’ division reported strong revenue growth. Headcount was almost 5,000 below the same point a year before. Meanwhile, the benefit of AI fed through to higher Google Cloud revenues. They jumped 28% year-on-year.

The company immodestly claimed that its latest AI model is “an extraordinary foundation for our future innovation”. That is at variance with my own recent experience of the Google search experience, which concerns me somewhat.

Alphabet seems to be doing well and AI could help propel it forward. But I am still nervous about the risk to its core search business. It is among the stocks I would be happy to buy at the right price, but I am waiting for an even more attractive valuation, given the risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

