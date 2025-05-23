Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At 6.2x forward earnings, this FTSE income stock could make investors very happy

At 6.2x forward earnings, this FTSE income stock could make investors very happy

This retailer makes the vast majority of its sales in physical stores and its earnings reports make no mention of artificial intelligence.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Card Factory (LSE:CARD) is a potentially overlooked FTSE stock. It’s the UK’s leading specialist retailer of greeting cards and celebration essentials — not particularly sexy stuff.

Interestingly, the stock has performed pretty well since the pandemic. While it’s down around 66% over 10 years, the shares are up 223% over five years. It’s a mixed picture, but the stock we see today could interest some investors.

Let’s take a closer look.

Positive momentum

Card Factory’s results for the year ended January 2025 gave further evidence of the company’s operational momentum. Revenues rose by 6.2% to £542.5m, driven by a 5.8% increase in total store sales. Like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by 3.4%, outpacing much of the wider retail sector.

Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax climbed 6.3% to £66m, reflecting the benefits of a growing store estate and ongoing expansion into the gifts and celebration essentials categories.

Reflecting on the year, the company’s management highlighted the successful execution of its “Opening Our New Future” strategy. This includes targeted acquisitions in Ireland and the US, as well as new partnerships to broaden international reach.

CEO Darcy Willson-Rymer noted that momentum has continued into financial year 2026 and reaffirmed confidence in delivering mid-to-high single-digit profit growth. This will be supported by ongoing productivity and efficiency initiatives.

Valuation is compelling

In an increasingly hot market, it’s nice to find pockets of value. And Card Factory’s valuation certainly appears attractive.

The shares currently trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.2 for 2026, falling further to 5.9 for 2027, based on consensus forecasts. This is well below the long-term average for the sector, suggesting the market has yet to fully price in the company’s recovery and growth prospects.

Dividend prospects are also brightening. The forward dividend yield is forecast to rise from 5.1% this year to nearly 6.6% by 2027. The payout ratio remains comfortably below 40% throughout.

Net debt, excluding leases, rose to £58.9m in the financial year 2025, but leverage remains manageable at 0.7 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation. Cash generation remains strong, with operating cash flow of £105.6m. This should support dividends and debt repayments.

Despite these positives, investors should be mindful of several risks. Card Factory’s business remains heavily store-based, with only modest growth in its online platform last year. As consumer behaviour, in general, continues to shift towards digital channels, the company could face challenges if it fails to accelerate its e-commerce strategy.

Additionally, rising national insurance and minimum wage costs could further pressure margins, as wage expenses already represent a significant portion of overall costs.

However, it’s a stock I’m going to consider investing in. I certainly haven’t made my mind up yet, but its low valuation, solid profit growth, and improving dividend yield make it an intriguing prospect for value and income investing. With manageable debt and a clear growth strategy, the shares could deliver happy returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 stock looks crazily cheap and has a 5% dividend yield

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a roller-coaster start to 2025, the S&P 500 is just 5% short of its record high. Meanwhile, this lowly…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Up 250 times since 2015, but are Nvidia shares ‘cheap’?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares have rocketed for years, but on one metric at least, the stock might still be attractively priced, according…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a year plus an 8.5% yield – this ultra-high income stock is on fire!

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought shares in FTSE 100 income stock Phoenix Group Holdings he was mostly chasing its ultra-high yield.…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

£10,000 investing in the top FTSE 100 growth stocks last year is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100's climbing ever closer to a new record high but the top stocks aren't necessarily the best buys.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why this top consumer stock is one for passive income investors to consider

| Ken Hall

The Coca-Cola HBC share price has been climbing higher in 2025. But is it still flying under the radar as…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Just £1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares during the pandemic is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley admires the incredible growth Rolls-Royce shares have enjoyed since their pandemic-era low, and identifies one UK stock that…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Just how much lower can the JD Sports share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

Many of us expected a smooth reaction to the JD Sports FY results after a month of market optimism, but…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

4 core investments in my SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has many years until retirement, so his SIPP is invested in high-quality growth stocks and funds that have…

Read more »