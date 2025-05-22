Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can ChatGPT really build the perfect passive income portfolio? I put it to the test

Can ChatGPT really build the perfect passive income portfolio? I put it to the test

Mark Hartley tests out AI to see if our computer overlords/buddies can develop a winning passive income portfolio. The results are mixed.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is there such a thing as the perfect passive income portfolio? Naturally, that’s something all income investors strive for — but can artificial intelligence (AI) help to make it happen? I decided to put that theory to the test.

Lately, generative AI systems like ChatGPT have been in the news for many reasons — some good, some not so good. One notable occurrence was the unchecked publishing in the Chicago Sun of a summer reading list that contained made-up books. The event highlighted the inherent limitations of AI and the critical need to fact-check its responses.

Fortunately, when I asked it to suggest the best stocks for a passive income portfolio, it didn’t just make up companies. But did it make good selections?

Yes and no.

A mixed bag

I began by stating that I’m a British investor aiming for a steady income stream when I retire in 20 years. It responded with an initial statement about the importance of sustainable dividends, strong fundamentals and diversification.

So far, so good.

It then provided the following list of stocks for various reasons: Shell, Rio Tinto, Legal & General, Lloyds, Segro, GSK, Unilever, Rolls-Royce, Smiths Group, National Grid and Vodafone.

With the exception of Rolls-Royce, the majority of these are either strong dividend payers or defensive stocks. Personally, I’m against Shell and Rio Tinto for environmental reasons, and I question the inclusion of Segro and Smiths Group.

But I was most surprised by the exclusion of one of my favourite FTSE 100 dividend shares: Aviva (LSE: AV.)

The best of both worlds

What I like most about Aviva is that it delivers both growth and dividends — a rare combination. Since May 2020, its price has grown 160%, representing annualised growth of 21% a year! And that’s on top of the average 6% yield it’s held throughout that time, equating to total returns of around 26% a year.

Plus, dividends have been increasing at a rate of 18.16% a year for the past five years. But as we know, past performance is no indication of future results. 

So can the company keep up this winning streak?

Strong fundamentals… but risk remains

I see no immediate reason Aviva can’t keep performing well, but its price is now almost 30 times earnings. That limits the potential for further growth as the high price might deter new investment. It also faces certain risks, including weakened profitability from falling interest rates and high inflation that could increase claims.

But so far, things are looking good.

In 2024, operating profit increased 20% to £1.77bn and cash remittances climbed to £1.99bn, representing a 5% year-on-year growth. General insurance premiums rose 14% and sales of insurance, wealth and retirement products grew 22%.

Helping to drive home its aggressive expansion goals, it recently acquired rival insurer Direct Line — a move that will enhance its position in the UK motor and home insurance market.

Overall, Aviva looks to me like a company going from strength to strength. Yes, it still faces risks and it may struggle to continue its recent growth trajectory in the short-term. But as a long-term addition to a passive income portfolio, I think it’s a promising stock that’s well worth considering. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Aviva Plc, GSK, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, National Grid Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Segro Plc, Unilever, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 1-year high at 78p, is there any value left in Vodafone’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price is trading around a 12-month high following the 20 May release of promising 2025 results. So is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 broadcaster is down 11% but has a 6.4% yield. Should investors consider buying on the dip?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 terrestrial and digital media firm have lost ground this year, but could this provide an…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Are the heady days of growth over for the JD Sports share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of the JD Sports share price returning to dizzy levels of growth after it posted…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This undervalued stock could surge onto the FTSE 100… but there’s a catch

| Dr. James Fox

Jet2 almost meets the market capitalisation criteria for the FTSE 100. However, there’s a catch, and that’s the fact that…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Can Greggs shares grow my ISA like its sausage rolls enlarge my waistline?

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs’ shares surged earlier this week on the news that its pizza boxes and macaroni cheese had lifted sales. Dr…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar in the coming year

| Christopher Ruane

Amid a turbulent year for the FTSE 100 index, our writer explains why he thinks some of its shares could…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be turned into a £34,759 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with £20k to invest and a long-term approach could target a substantial annual second income…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 passive income stocks have raised their dividends for more than 25 years

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors can be served by high dividend yields, but multi-year rises in the annual cash payout might even…

Read more »