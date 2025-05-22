Member Login
At $330, Tesla stock looks dangerous overvalued to me

At $330, Tesla stock looks dangerous overvalued to me

Investors continue to pile into Tesla stock because of the robotaxi potential. However, Edward Sheldon thinks it’s a risky investment.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Tesla car at super charger station

Image source: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has experienced an explosive move higher in recent weeks. Since 21 April, it has surged nearly 50%.

At today’s share price of $330, the stock looks dangerously overvalued, in my view. Here’s a look at why investors need to be careful with this growth stock right now.

Why the share price has soared

There are two main reasons Tesla’s share price has soared recently.

One is that CEO Elon Musk has said that he will be focusing on the company more going forward. Earlier this year, he was spending a lot of time on DOGE (the US Department of Government Efficiency).

The other is that investors are excited about the robotaxi potential. It’s worth noting here that in an interview with CNBC earlier this week, Musk said that Tesla could have up to a million robotaxis on the road by the end of 2026.

A sky-high valuation

These are both positives and should lead to revenue growth in the long run. But I don’t think they support the sky-high valuation Tesla stock commands today.

This year, analysts expect Tesla to generate earnings of just $1.92 per share. So, at a share price of $330, the company is trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 172.

That valuation looks a little off, to my mind. For reference, Nvidia – which is spearheading the AI revolution – currently trades on a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 30.

Business performance is weak

The valuation becomes more questionable when we look at Tesla’s recent business performance.

Right now, Tesla’s sales across Europe (which represent about 20% of group sales) are tanking. For April, sales were down 81% year on year in Sweden, down 59% in France, and down 33% in Portugal.

Meanwhile, analysts don’t expect any top- or bottom-line growth in 2025. Currently, revenue is expected to be flat this year while earnings per share are forecast to drop about 10% year on year.

The fact that the valuation is sky-high while business performance is weak indicates that there’s a disconnect between the fundamentals and the share price, in my view. I don’t believe the current share price is justified.

Is the stock overbought?

One other thing worth highlighting is Tesla’s relative strength index (RSI). RSI is a technical analysis indicator that can signal when a stock is ‘overbought’ or ‘oversold’.

Currently, Tesla has an RSI of about 68. A reading near 70 typically indicates that a stock is in overbought territory (meaning that it could experience a pullback).

I’m avoiding this stock

Now, it’s worth pointing out that Tesla has never really traded on fundamentals. This is a stock that tends to trade on its future prospects, which continue to be exciting.

I believe the share price is too high right now, however. At current levels, I’ll be avoiding the stock due to the high level of risk and I think other investors should consider avoiding it too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

