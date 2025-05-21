Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This £10k ISA produces £827 of passive income each year

This £10k ISA produces £827 of passive income each year

These three ‘boring’ FTSE 100 shares produce passive income of up to 9.2% a year. And the dividend income is tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I really enjoy receiving passive income. For me, receiving unearned funds without working is one joy of investing (the other being capital gains from rising share prices).

My favourite ‘free’ income

The various forms of passive income include savings interest, coupons from government and corporate bonds, rental income, pensions, and more. But my favourite is share dividends — the cash returns from owning certain companies’ stocks.

At present, my wife and I own multiple US stocks and UK shares, with the latter paying out most of our dividend income. Not all UK-listed shares pay out dividends — some businesses are loss-making, while others reinvest their profits into future growth.

Nevertheless, all FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares in our family portfolio deliver decent dividends to patient shareholders. That said, owning dividend-paying shares isn’t necessarily a guaranteed path to riches. But why?

First, future dividends aren’t guaranteed, so can be reduced or stopped at short notice. Second, paying overly-generous dividends can drain companies’ coffers and weaken their balance sheets. Hence, very high dividend yields sometimes warn of problems to come.

Powerful passive income

Many Footsie firms pay out market-beating dividends to shareholders. For example, take these shares of three very different companies, with cash yields among the FTSE 100’s highest (sorted from highest to lowest yield):

CompanyShare price*Market valueDividend yieldOne-year changeFive-year change
M&G219.5p£5.3bn9.2%+5.8%+101.1%
Taylor Wimpey117.65p£4.2bn8.0%-21.0%-16.2%
British American Tobacco3,131p£68.6bn7.6%+26.0%+2.7%

*Prices and values at time of writing

At 9.2% a year, shares in asset manager M&G (which is included in my family portfolio) offer the highest cash yield of the three. Also, M&G’s share price has more than doubled over five years, but its stock was deeply depressed in 2020 during the Covid-19 crisis. Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey‘s dividend yield sits at 8% a year, while the cash yield of tobacco giant British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) is just below this mark. However, Taylor Wimpey’s share price is down over both one and five years.

Across all three dividend stocks, their average yield comes to 8.27% a year — more than twice the FTSE 100’s cash yield of around 3.7%. Thus, £10,000 invested evenly across all three holdings would produce a yearly income of £827. Even better, this payout would be tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Nice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Smoking hot?

British American Tobacco shares are widely held by income-seeking investors, both individual and institutional. This near-£70bn tobacco group’s sales generate tons of free cash to return to investors through high dividends and share buybacks.

Furthermore, its cash payout increased by 11.9% from 2020 to 2024, reaching a record 235.52p last year. But returning so much cash to shareholders might lead to a lack of future investment and innovation at this old-economy business. Indeed, its shares have risen by below 3% over the past five years, versus 49.5% for the wider FTSE 100.

As a big fan of passive income, I’ve wondered whether to buy into this Footsie firm for dividends and diversification. But my wife refuses to own tobacco stocks, as she has seen the harms smoking cause during her long career in drug development. Therefore, I won’t be adding this high-yielding share to our family portfolio!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and M&G. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in M&G shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How UK investors can use Warren Buffett’s winning strategy to aim for a £1m ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy isn't that complicated. It comes down to one simple concept that anyone can take advantage of.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

6.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares to 2027

| Roland Head

BP shares have slumped, leaving the oil giant offering a very high dividend yield. Should Roland Head consider buying ahead…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

3 super small-caps with 6%+ yields to consider for passive income

| Roland Head

High yields can come in small packages! Roland Head looks at three niche companies with the potential to provide attractive…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares that could help propel the index higher

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines a trio of FTSE 100 shares that he reckons might push the index higher. For now, though,…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing For Beginners

I think this FTSE 250 stock is primed for promotion to the FTSE 100 next month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is thinking ahead to the next reshuffle for the FTSE 250 in June and points to one contender…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT when the FTSE 100 will reach 10,000

| John Fieldsend

Can an AI chatbot offer some valuable insights on the future performance of the FTSE 100? Our Foolish author is…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2022 is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares are enjoying a terrific few years. How good has the run been? And could it possibly continue…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates drop to 4.25%! Can I now earn more with a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

Do falling interest rates mean that savers should opt for a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA for…

Read more »