Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I still don’t understand the Vodafone share price!

I still don’t understand the Vodafone share price!

Twenty-four hours later, our writer remains surprised by the reaction of the Vodafone share price to the telecoms giant’s latest numbers.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price soared over 7% yesterday (20 May) following the release of the group’s results for the year ended 31 March 2025 (FY25). But after a day of reflection, I still don’t get it.

Throughout the year, the company’s directors have been telling investors that adjusted EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) would be €11bn. And they were right. The ‘business as usual’ announcement makes the share price movement a bit of a puzzle to me.

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe that Vodafone was once the FTSE 100’s most valuable company. Its fall from grace has been spectacular. Over the past five years alone, its stock price is down over 40%.

In contrast to this, Europe’s largest telecoms operator, Deutsche Telekom, appears to go from strength to strength. Since May 2020, its share price has risen nearly 150%. In 2024, its adjusted EBITDAaL increased by 7.9% whereas Vodafone’s was flat.

Contrasting performances

And it’s their performance in Germany that most differentiates the two groups.

Contributing 32% of revenue, the country is Vodafone’s biggest market. For Deutsche Telekom, it ranks second and accounts for 22% of net revenue. Impressively, the group’s just recorded its 34th consecutive quarter of EBITDAaL growth in the territory.

But Vodafone’s been badly affected by the change in law restricting the bundling of television contracts in multi-dwelling units. Comparing FY25 with FY24, revenue fell 6%, adjusted EBITDAaL was 12.6% lower and its margin tanked 2.7 percentage points.

The outlook’s also gloomy.

Vodafone’s written down the value of its German business by €4.35bn. This isn’t a cash item but it reflects “management’s latest assessment of likely trading and economic conditions in the five-year business plan”.

Falling debt

However, one area where Vodafone has made progress is in reducing its gearing.

At 31 March, net debt had fallen to €22.4bn. Over the course of the year, that’s a €10.8bn reduction. This has been achieved by using the proceeds from the sale of many non-core assets and divisions. Although impressive, it must be remembered that the group’s become a lot smaller.

But its indebtedness is now equivalent to two times FY25 adjusted EBITDAaL. Deutsche Telekom’s is 2.6 times.

Perhaps investors will stop using debt as a stick with which to beat Vodafone? With Germany performing poorly and its return on capital unchanged, there are other weapons available.

Final thoughts

I’ve long argued that Vodafone is undervalued compared to its peers. And despite the concerns I’ve noted above, its FY25 results haven’t changed my view. But I didn’t see enough in yesterday’s announcement to justify the 7% increase in the group’s market cap.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Telekom trades at 14.7 times its latest full-year post-tax earnings compared to 11.5 times for Vodafone.

In my opinion, to achieve a higher valuation, the group needs to convince investors that it can grow its earnings as a FTSE 100 company should. For FY26, it’s forecasting EBITDAaL of €11bn-€11.3bn. Even at the top end, that’s a very modest increase.

After reflecting on the results, I’m going to hold on to my shares. Outside Germany, the group’s doing okay. Also, the stock pays an above-average dividend which offers some comfort if the share price continues to struggle.

As for yesterday’s share price reaction… I have no idea!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Déjà vu! The JD Sports share price is sinking again

| James Beard

After a disappointing 12 months, our writer thought the JD Sports Fashion share price had finally turned the corner. But…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of the century could now be worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even those who put their money into FTSE 100 stocks during the internet bubble in late 1999 could have built…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

FTSE stocks use this earnings measure that Warren Buffett says is misleading

| James Beard

Many FTSE companies emphasise EBITDA when announcing their results. Our writer looks at one example to explain why this approach…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
US Stock

Should I invest in the S&P 500 or the FTSE 100 right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the strong historical performance of the S&P 500 from across the pond and wonders if he…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at this fast-growing UK stock?

| James Beard

Since its 2024 IPO, Raspberry Pi’s share price has nearly doubled. But at one point, it was up over 275%.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget gold! Here’s why I prefer investing in growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

Even in an uncertain economic environment, growth stocks that can also return cash to shareholders are Stephen Wright’s choice for…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

2025 could be the year for UK shares! I’m eyeing these ones

| Mark Hartley

After the stock market makes a stellar recovery this month, our writer highlights the UK shares he's considering investing in…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing For Beginners

Down 46% in a year, how much further can the Glencore share price fall?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Glencore share price has struggled in the past year but offers an optimistic outlook going…

Read more »