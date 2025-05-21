Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can Nvidia stock hit $200 in 2025?

Can Nvidia stock hit $200 in 2025?

Nvidia stock’s traded sideways since last June. Could it be about to enjoy another big move upwards? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in January, I made two predictions. The first was that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks would outperform again in 2025 and the second was that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) would hit $200 this year.

Now, I still believe AI stocks will do well this year, assuming markets don’t tank between now and its end. But is $200 still on the cards for Nvidia? Let’s discuss.

AI chip demand

Looking at the chip stock today, I still believe that $200’s possible this year. However, to hit that price level, several things will have to happen.

First, the company will have to continue to show that business performance is strong and that demand for AI chips is high. This will be really important for the stock’s momentum.

The good news here is that recent developments have been very encouraging. For a start, all the Big Tech companies have said (in their earnings) that they plan to keep spending a ton of money on AI chips in the near term.

Meanwhile, Nvidia just signed a major deal with Saudi Arabia to build AI factories in the country. As part of the deal, Nvidia will sell HUMAIN, an AI-focused subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), 18,000 of its high-powered AI chips with “several hundred thousand” more chips in the pipeline over the next five years.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that business performance will remain strong this year. Economic uncertainty could throw a spanner in the works and result in lower-than-expected growth between now and year end.

We can expect to hear more about the company’s business performance and outlook in Q1 earnings on 28 May. The outlook could potentially have a big impact on the share price (in either direction).

The valuation

Secondly, we’d need to see some earnings multiple expansion. This financial year (to 31 January 2026) and next, Nvidia is expected to generate earnings per share of $4.35 and $5.58 respectively. So at today’s share price of $134, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s forecast is 24 (quite low for a growth company).

For the stock to hit $200, the forward-looking P/E ratio would have to rise to around 36. I think that’s achievable (Nvidia has traded at levels much higher than this over the past few years) but there’s no guarantee it will be able to get there, of course.

Note that to get to a P/E ratio of 36, we’d need sentiment towards both AI stocks and the stock market in general to remain healthy. If sentiment towards AI stocks deteriorated, or the market tanked, it’s unlikely we’d see that kind of earnings multiple.

A 49% gain needed from here

It’s worth noting that to hit $200 this year, Nvidia would have to rise about 49%. That sounds like a big gain but it’s not a huge movement for this stock. Since 7 April, Nvidia has risen nearly 55%. In other words, it’s achieved that kind of gain in less than two months.

The fact that the stock’s capable of such explosive gains is encouraging. And it’s one reason I’m not ruling out a share price of $200 in 2025.

Given the potential gains, I think the stock is worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be turned into a £34,759 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with £20k to invest and a long-term approach could target a substantial annual second income…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar in the coming year

| Christopher Ruane

Amid a turbulent year for the FTSE 100 index, our writer explains why he thinks some of its shares could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 passive income stocks have raised their dividends for more than 25 years

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors can be served by high dividend yields, but multi-year rises in the annual cash payout might even…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 reasons this May could be a great month to start an ISA, even without a spare £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been taking advantage of recent market volatility to buy shares. Here's why he thinks now might be…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

On the hunt for cheap shares to buy for under a pound, here are 2 I found – again!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for cheap shares to buy, our writer revisits the investment case for two he bought at higher prices. Should…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Déjà vu! The JD Sports share price is sinking again

| James Beard

After a disappointing 12 months, our writer thought the JD Sports Fashion share price had finally turned the corner. But…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of the century could now be worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even those who put their money into FTSE 100 stocks during the internet bubble in late 1999 could have built…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

FTSE stocks use this earnings measure that Warren Buffett says is misleading

| James Beard

Many FTSE companies emphasise EBITDA when announcing their results. Our writer looks at one example to explain why this approach…

Read more »