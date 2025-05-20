Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Interest rates drop to 4.25%! Can I now earn more with a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Interest rates drop to 4.25%! Can I now earn more with a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Do falling interest rates mean that savers should opt for a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA for the best overall return?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On 8 May, the Bank of England lowered interest rates once again. The fourth cut in less than a year means those of us with a few quid in a savings account or a Cash ISA are getting less money back than we used to. We might also be wondering whether now’s the time to reallocate some of that capital to other investments, such as a Stocks and Shares ISA, for a better overall return. 

Personally, I have some savings in both of these accounts. Here’s what I plan to do, along with my general thoughts on the matter. 

Rates are falling

The first thing is to address that a 0.25% cut is small beer, not an amount most will notice. For a year’s maximum deposit of £20,000 in a Cash ISA that only works out to £50 yearly. What matters though, is the general trend. Rates peaked at 5.25% over several months in 2023 and 2024 and have been slowly falling since. 

The markets currently expect two more rates cuts this year, which means rates are heading for 3.75% by the end of the year and likely lower in the years ahead. Compare that to inflation which is at 2.6% and rising. As such, real gains in Cash ISAs are going to be small. I’ll be keeping minimal amounts in my Cash ISA going forward. 

Where will I put any excess cash for the best rate of return then? Well, the answer is, as it’s always been, in the markets. Companies that are able to invest and grow have always tended to offer the best chance for big returns. It does mean grappling with a couple of downsides like volatility and risk. Seeing your net worth jump up and down on a daily basis is not for the faint of heart!

In good shape

But for anyone looking to get involved with a Stocks and Shares ISA, now might be a great time to do so. Ongoing cuts to interest rates let companies borrow, pay debts and invest more easily. Sectors like housebuilding will get a bump from cheaper loans too. Leading indexes like the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 are in pretty great shape anyway, both a few percent from their all-time highs with the threat of Trump tariffs seemingly in the rear-view mirror.

One stock I think investors could consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA is Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). The engineering giant doesn’t seem to get tired of winning. The stock posted monster years in 2023 and 2024. Time for a pullback? Nope. The share price is up 38% year to date. Its products in areas like defence, engines and power systems are all robust industries with good long-term prospects and high barriers to entry – all things I look for in a company. 

And I’m particularly excited about SMRs, the mini nuclear power stations that could be the future of clean energy generation. Rolls-Royce has a leg up over the competition, having worked on similar designs for Royal Navy submarines since the 1950s. 

As for risks, high energy costs in this country and increased wage costs are both issues to be concerned about. My guess is they will be temporary speed bumps for an otherwise great company.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

