Our writer investigates how some residential landlords may turn to the stock market as a better option to provide a second income.

From landlord to investor: why buy-to-let owners may be switching to stocks for a second income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

UK landlords may be considering new ways to earn a second income as rising costs and tighter regulations diminish their returns. Instead, some are looking to the stock market as a potentially more lucrative investment, or so a recent report in The Times claimed

The trend’s attributed to several factors, with interest rates the key reason. Having been above 5% for much of the past five years, they’ve pushed up mortgage costs and strangled rental profits. Plus, new tax reforms mean landlords can no longer deduct mortgage interest from rental income — not to mention the reduction in capital gains tax allowances.

Legislative changes also add new layers of complexity and expense, including the abolition of ‘no-fault’ evictions and stricter energy efficiency requirements.

These challenges have hit the buy-to-let market hard, with data revealing only 10% of homes purchased this year were bought by landlords — the lowest since 2007. And nearly half of them may consider selling their properties, citing unmanageable costs and regulatory burdens.

Of course, this doesn’t entirely negate the value of buy-to-let. Falling interest rates or a change in legislation could bring back profitability. Furthermore, the intrinsic value of owning physical real estate is always a bonus.

Searching for new second income avenues

With their second income streams diminishing, many former landlords are finding alternative ways to generate a second income. Stocks and Shares ISAs have become particularly attractive, offering tax-efficient growth and the flexibility to invest in a diversified portfolio without the hassles of property management.

Those who have made the switch cite lower maintenance, greater liquidity and long-term growth potential as key advantages over property ownership.

Everything from gold and government bonds to dividend shares and investment trusts can be placed in an ISA. And property’s not off the table — real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer an inexpensive, maintenance-free way to gain exposure to the UK real estate market.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

UK property stocks

The UK’s home to several top-performing REITs, such as LondonMetric Property, Land Securities Group and British Land. These investment vehicles are popular for their high dividend yields, often exceeding 6%.

With a £9bn market-cap, Segro‘s (LSE: SGRO) the largest REIT in the country. Established in 1920, it specialises in the ownership, management and development of modern warehouses and industrial properties, covering around 10.8m sq m of space across Europe.

It has a smaller yield than most, at only 4.4%, but its growth and reliability make it an attractive option. Since 2014, dividends have increased every year without fail, at an annualised rate of 7.3%.

Sadly, its price action’s less impressive. It’s down 21% in the past five years — a common theme with REITs. Since Covid, the fund’s suffered under a high-interest-rate environment — an ongoing issue. It also faces additional risks from rising vacancy rates and falling rent prices, putting pressure on margins and threatening profits.

Fortunately, things look to be improving. Since 2022, the company’s net margin has increased from -33.7% to 88%, with it turning profitable last year. Earnings per share (EPS) is expected to reach 36p this year, up from 29p in 2022.

With a low price and strong dividends, I think the stock’s worth considering for both value and income investors alike — particularly those looking for exposure to the UK property market.