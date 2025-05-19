Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock looks cheap… but are its chip peers better value?

Nvidia stock looks cheap… but are its chip peers better value?

Nvidia stock has outperformed the market hugely since the pandemic with investors flocking to invest in this transformation AI-enabling stock.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has become the poster child of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company’s chipsets power everything from data centres to self-driving cars. But after a meteoric run — including a lot of volatility — it’s time to ask if the stock is still good value compared to its chip-making peers?

The answer depends on which metrics investors focus on. My favourite is the all-important PEG ratio.

Nvidia’s edge

Nvidia currently trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.8 times. That’s about 39% higher than the sector median of 22.1. It’s a premium, but it’s a far cry from the triple-digit multiples seen during the height of the AI boom. Looking ahead, Nvidia’s P/E is forecast to fall to 23.9 by 2027, reflecting strong expected earnings growth throughout the medium term.

However, the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio tells a more intriguing story. Nvidia’s forward PEG is just 0.88, almost half the sector average of 1.73. This suggests that, relative to its growth prospects, Nvidia is actually trading at a huge discount to peers. For context, a PEG below one is often seen as a sign of undervaluation.

What about Nvidia’s peers?

So how does Nvidia compare with three major, albeit much smaller rivals: AMD, Intel, and Broadcom?

AMD or Advanced Micro Devices is Nvidia’s closest competitor in AI and data centre chips. AMD trades at a forward P/E of 28.8, slightly lower than Nvidia, and its PEG is 1.11. That’s higher than Nvidia’s, but still below the sector average. Importantly, AMD has a small net cash position. However, its earnings growth is expected to be less explosive than Nvidia’s.

In some respects, Intel is the old guard of the chip world. However, the next few years could be transformational. Its forward P/E is a lofty 70.8 times for 2025, but this drops sharply to 15.2 times by 2027 as earnings are forecast to rebound. Intel’s price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios are well below sector averages, signalling possible value. The catch? Intel carries significant net debt of over $30bn, and its near-term growth is much less certain.

Broadcom is a giant in networking and custom chips, including those for AI. It trades at a forward P/E of 35.1 and a PEG of 1.68. That’s higher than Nvidia’s, and much closer to the sector norm. Broadcom’s net debt is substantial at $57bn, and its valuation multiples (price-to-sales, price-to-book) are among the highest in the group.

Hard to beat

Nvidia’s net cash position stands at $33bn. That’s significantly better than its peers. This gives it significant financial flexibility, especially compared to debt-laden peers like Intel and Broadcom.

Of course, one concern is the relative appeal of its hardware and software. If market momentum were to change and, say AMD, achieved a technological leap, Nvidia’s market share could fall from its current dominant position. This concern is exacerbated by the high near-term forward multiples.

However, on a net-cash/debt-adjusted P/E, I’d suggest Nvidia would rank even more favourably. Coupled with a strong PEG ratio, I still believe it’s the sector winner. I’ve recently added to my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10k invested in BP shares five years ago has earned total dividend income of…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares are sliding with the oil price, but Harvey Jones is pleased to see the yield rising, as income…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

$850bn by 2040! Should I buy quantum computing stocks for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Quantum computing is projected to become a massive growth industry. But are today's pureplay shares too risky for my Stocks…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why now’s a great time to start investing in the stock market

| Ben McPoland

Despite the stock market recovering from the massive drop in early April, there are still plenty of cheap shares knocking…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how an investor could unlock a £250 monthly passive income by the end of the year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the numbers and checks out a hot property stock along the way for those trying to…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Persimmon shares 10 years ago would have generated income of…

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares have struggled in the last decade but Harvey Jones says investors should give thanks for dividends, which have…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Glencore shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is starting to lose faith in his ailing Glencore shares. So he's pleased to discover that analysts are…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Market Movers

Ouch! This FTSE 100 stock’s facing $150m annual costs from Trump’s tariffs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 100 company that has a growing headache from the tariff fallout and is having…

Read more »