Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 30% in a year, this FTSE 100 share is due a comeback!

Down 30% in a year, this FTSE 100 share is due a comeback!

After a turbulent start to 2025, the FTSE 100 is down 2.5% from March’s record high. However, this Footsie firm has seen its stock crash 30% in six months.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2025 has been a volatile time for the FTSE 100 index. On 3 March, the Footsie hit a record high of 8,908.82 points, but soon started retreating. And in early April, after President Trump announced steep tariffs on US imports, the UK and US stock markets both plunged.

At its 2025 low, the Footsie bottomed out on 7 April at 7,544.83 points, down 15.3% from its record high. However, it has since recovered after Trump suspended higher tariffs for 90 days. On Friday 16 May, the FTSE 100 closed at 8,684.56, just 2.5% below its peak. In other words, the index has roughly round-tripped over the past six weeks.

Winners and losers

To discover more, I checked the performances of individual Footsie stocks over six months. In total, 70 shares have risen in value over half a year, with increases ranging from 0.5% to 84.8%. Across these winners, the average price rise was 17.5%. This leaves 30 FTSE fallers, with losses ranging from 0.3% to 29.9%. Across these laggards, the average decline of value was 9.6%.

The FTSE’s biggest dog

Looking through the winners, I counted a number of my family portfolio’s holdings among the biggest gainers. However, I also spotted some of our shares among the losers, which unfortunately includes the biggest faller over the last six months.

The blue-chip index’s worst performer over the past half-year is miner and commodity trader Glencore (LSE: GLEN). Here’s how its shares have performed, percentage-wise, over eight different timescales:

One week+5.4
One month+3.4
Three months-24.7
Six months-29.9
One year-46.0
Two years-38.4
Three years-44.2
Five years+88.3

While the stock is up almost 90% over five years, it has been a loser over periods ranging from three months to three years. Also, it’s dropped almost 30% of its value over the past six months, granting it the FTSE 100’s wooden spoon over this timeframe.

Bouncing back

Then again, it has seen worse days in 2025. On 7 April, it hit a one-year low of 205p, but now stands 29.8% above this rock-bottom level. I’m gutted that I missed the opportunity to add to our stake by buying more cheap Glencore shares back then. Nonetheless, I suspect that this rebound could have room to run.

Currently, Glencore is valued at under £32bn, perhaps a third of what it was worth at its peak valuation in January 2023. Although the miner has slashed its dividend to conserve cash, its shares still offer a modest dividend yield of 2.8% a year.

In my view, if or when metals prices start to recover, Glencore could be well-placed to rebuild its revenues, earnings and cash flow. Until that time, my wife and I will hang on to our shares, while collecting our cash dividends. Indeed, I am seriously considering buying more stock at these lowly levels — subject to approval from my better half, of course!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Glencore shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Another strong set of results for Next, but does its share price look too expensive to me now?

| Simon Watkins

Next recently released another strong set of results, which pushed its share price up. I decided to analyse it to…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

This growth stock’s up over 50% in a year. But could there be more to come?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the prospects for a UK growth stock that’s recently joined the FTSE 100. But he acknowledges…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is there still time to buy this surging FTSE 250 stock?

| Ken Hall

The Currys share price has been surging in recent months. Ken Hall looks at the relative value of the FTSE…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to consider for a Junior ISA that could help set a child up financially

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these technology stocks have significant long-term growth potential and are well-suited to a Junior ISA.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks to consider for growth and dividends!

| Royston Wild

Looking for shares to buy for a winning portfolio? Here are three top UK stocks to consider, including two FTSE…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts and ETFs to consider for a SIPP in June!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best ways to diversify a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Here's a FTSE 100 investment trust and an…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks vs. value stocks in 2025: where’s the smart money going?

| Mark Hartley

Wondering whether to invest in growth or value stocks in 2025? Our writer outlines the key differences and identifies a…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Up 40% in weeks, am I too late to buy Nvidia stock?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer's decision last month not to buy Nvidia stock has cost him a 40% paper gain to date. Does…

Read more »