Down 30% in a year, this FTSE 100 share is due a comeback!

After a turbulent start to 2025, the FTSE 100 is down 2.5% from March’s record high. However, this Footsie firm has seen its stock crash 30% in six months.

So far, 2025 has been a volatile time for the FTSE 100 index. On 3 March, the Footsie hit a record high of 8,908.82 points, but soon started retreating. And in early April, after President Trump announced steep tariffs on US imports, the UK and US stock markets both plunged.

At its 2025 low, the Footsie bottomed out on 7 April at 7,544.83 points, down 15.3% from its record high. However, it has since recovered after Trump suspended higher tariffs for 90 days. On Friday 16 May, the FTSE 100 closed at 8,684.56, just 2.5% below its peak. In other words, the index has roughly round-tripped over the past six weeks.

Winners and losers

To discover more, I checked the performances of individual Footsie stocks over six months. In total, 70 shares have risen in value over half a year, with increases ranging from 0.5% to 84.8%. Across these winners, the average price rise was 17.5%. This leaves 30 FTSE fallers, with losses ranging from 0.3% to 29.9%. Across these laggards, the average decline of value was 9.6%.

The FTSE’s biggest dog

Looking through the winners, I counted a number of my family portfolio’s holdings among the biggest gainers. However, I also spotted some of our shares among the losers, which unfortunately includes the biggest faller over the last six months.

The blue-chip index’s worst performer over the past half-year is miner and commodity trader Glencore (LSE: GLEN). Here’s how its shares have performed, percentage-wise, over eight different timescales:

One week +5.4 One month +3.4 Three months -24.7 Six months -29.9 One year -46.0 Two years -38.4 Three years -44.2 Five years +88.3

While the stock is up almost 90% over five years, it has been a loser over periods ranging from three months to three years. Also, it’s dropped almost 30% of its value over the past six months, granting it the FTSE 100’s wooden spoon over this timeframe.

Bouncing back

Then again, it has seen worse days in 2025. On 7 April, it hit a one-year low of 205p, but now stands 29.8% above this rock-bottom level. I’m gutted that I missed the opportunity to add to our stake by buying more cheap Glencore shares back then. Nonetheless, I suspect that this rebound could have room to run.

Currently, Glencore is valued at under £32bn, perhaps a third of what it was worth at its peak valuation in January 2023. Although the miner has slashed its dividend to conserve cash, its shares still offer a modest dividend yield of 2.8% a year.

In my view, if or when metals prices start to recover, Glencore could be well-placed to rebuild its revenues, earnings and cash flow. Until that time, my wife and I will hang on to our shares, while collecting our cash dividends. Indeed, I am seriously considering buying more stock at these lowly levels — subject to approval from my better half, of course!