Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could generate passive income of £1,500 in year 1

This £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could generate passive income of £1,500 in year 1

Our writer believes investing in the FTSE 100 via an ISA is a great way of creating an additional income stream. And these 10 stocks could give a 7.5% yield.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most of the stocks in my ISA are members of the FTSE 100. That’s because I feel more comfortable investing in companies that are familiar to me.

By definition, the index contains the largest listed businesses in the UK. Generally speaking, these are global brands with strong balance sheets. This means they have the financial stability to deliver steady and reliable earnings. In addition, thanks to careful management, they tend to deliver fewer surprises.

ISA ‘rules’

I also prefer to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to house my investments as it means any capital gains and dividends can be earned tax free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The most that a UK taxpayer can put into an ISA each tax year is £20,000.

Cautious investors will ensure that the amounts invested aren’t concentrated in a small number of stocks. But there’s no right or wrong answer as to how many individual shareholdings someone should have. Ultimately, it depends on an investor’s risk appetite.

A 10-stock portfolio

At the moment, the 10 highest-yielding FTSE 100 stocks are currently offering an average yield of 7.5%. If this was maintained for 12 months, a £20,000 lump sum would generate dividend income of £1,500. This assumes an equal investment in each.

StockDividend yield (%)
M&G9.2
Legal & General8.8
Phoenix Group Holdings8.8
Taylor Wimpey8.1
British American Tobacco7.8
Land Securities Group6.7
WPP6.6
Rio Tinto6.5
BP6.5
Schroders6.2
Average7.5
Source: Dividend Data at 16 May 2025

Some might prefer to withdraw this cash from their ISA each year to help supplement other sources of income. Others could reinvest the money buying more shares. This is known as compounding and can help generate significant long-term gains.

If the income from a £20,000 portfolio yielding 7.5% was reinvested for a period of 25 years, it would grow to £121,967. At this point, it could generate £9,147 a year.

This ignores any ups or downs in share prices and assumes dividends remain constant. Although these assumptions are unrealistic, they do help illustrate the impressive effects of reinvesting income.

Experienced investors will know that it’s often a good idea to treat high-yielding shares with caution. Sometimes, things appear too good to be true. For example, Phoenix Group has cut its dividend twice in the past decade.

One option

Income investors looking for a solid and reliable payout could consider Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) Understandably, the housebuilder’s dividend was suspended during the pandemic and, by its own admission, the level of returns to shareholders is “inherently linked to the cyclical market in which we operate”.

But its current policy is to pay around 7.5% of net assets or at least £250m each year. Based on the past 12 months, the stock’s presently yielding 8.1%.

With signs of a recovery in the housing market, I think the dividend looks secure, for now. The anticipated interest rate cuts this year should help restore confidence and stimulate interest from first-time buyers, an important demographic for housebuilders.

However, despite my optimism, there are no guarantees that things will get better. The UK economy remains fragile and confidence could be dented if the UK Chancellor has to raise taxes to keep within her self-imposed fiscal rules.

Also, construction cost inflation is running ahead of the consumer prices index.

However, on balance, I think Taylor Wimpey’s in good shape. It has plenty of land on which to build and its order book’s growing. Both these factors should help underpin its generous dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Land Securities Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is up 18% in a month – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 dividend company that has been struggling in recent years, but has delivered a…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Dividend yields up to 9.1%! Here are 3 ETFs to consider for a huge passive income

| Royston Wild

These high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are worth serious consideration from long-term passive income investors. Here's why.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

I think BAE Systems shares could be one of the FTSE 100's best stocks to consider for long-term passive income.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if Warren Buffett was the best investor of all time. Here’s what it said

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s made billions from the stock market. I consulted a popular AI tool to see whether it believes he’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£20k invested in this Stocks & Shares ISA portfolio 10 years ago would be worth…

| Royston Wild

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered a 9%+ return since 2015. Our writer thinks this portfolio could do…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

At 179x earnings, should investors be wary of Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock trades at a phenomenally high valuation, but this contrasts with a rocky few months for the technology company…

Read more »

A close-up side view of a three gen female family cooking food for their family as they celebrate Diwali in the family home. The young girl is eating some fresh Jalebi from the baking tray and trying it as her grandmother serves the fresh food into serving dishes.
Investing Articles

4,000 shares of Tesco could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Are Tesco shares worth considering for passive income right now? Ben McPoland takes a closer look at this FTSE 100…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap dividend shares to consider in May (including 2 FTSE 100 giants)!

| Royston Wild

Looking for low-cost ways to supercharge your passive income? Here are three high-quality UK dividend shares I like that investors…

Read more »