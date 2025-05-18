Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: this FTSE 250 stock could bounce back on Tuesday

Prediction: this FTSE 250 stock could bounce back on Tuesday

Greggs has been one of the FTSE 250’s worst-performing stocks of 2025. But could that be about to change with the firm’s upcoming trading update?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE:GRG) is set to provide a trading update on Tuesday (20 May). And I think investors have reasons to be positive about what the FTSE 250 company is going to say.

So far, the stock has fallen around 30% since the start of the year. But I’ve seen recent signs things might be about to look up – at least in the short term.

Why has the stock been falling?

At first sight, it’s not entirely obvious why the stock has been falling. Total sales in 2024 grew 11%, pre-tax profits were up 13%, and earnings per share climbed 11% – that’s good, right?

Well yes, but while the headline news is good, there are some slightly concerning aspects. One is that around half of that growth came from opening new stores, which the firm can’t do forever.

Like-for-like sales (which measures revenues adjusted for changes in store count) came in at 5.5%. And the even bigger concern is that this collapsed to just 1.7% in the first nine weeks of 2025. 

That’s not good at all and I think it’s the main reason the stock has been falling in 2025. But there are signs things might have been improving over the last couple of months.

Positive signs

It’s not just Greggs that has been struggling with weak sales recently. The UK high street in general suffered from a lack of footfall in the last quarter of 2024. 

One reason for this was unusually bad weather. That might sound like an unbelievably bad excuse, but several companies have said it made a difference to their results towards the end of 2024.

For whatever reason, quite a few firms have been reporting more positive results in 2025. One example is JD Wetherspoon, where unusually good weather has been getting people to the pub.

Whether it’s the sun or another reason, trading conditions seem to be improving. As a result, I think Greggs could well report like-for-like sales growth of more than 1.7% and the stock could rise as a result.

Long-term investing

Greggs has posted a couple of disappointing reports this year, but I’m expecting a stronger one in the coming week. The big question for investors, though, is what the long-term future looks like.

The last few months have illustrated the firm’s dependence on high street footfall. Given this, maybe the unpredictable nature of the UK’s weather is a risk to be taken seriously. 

In any event, like-for-like sales growth is going to determine the company’s success over time. And it’s also going to be key to investment returns. 

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13, the firm might not need to achieve much in terms of growth to be a good investment. So long-term investors might think it’s worth a closer look.

A stock to buy now?

I’m a big fan of companies that offer their customers better value than their rivals and this is certainly true of Greggs. Importantly, the firm has the economies of scale to back up its low-cost offerings.

I think that could be a resilient business model over time and it’s worth considering at today’s prices. But if – as I’m expecting – the stock starts to bounce back on Tuesday, it could be a different story.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

This £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could generate passive income of £1,500 in year 1

| James Beard

Our writer believes investing in the FTSE 100 via an ISA is a great way of creating an additional income…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is up 18% in a month – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 dividend company that has been struggling in recent years, but has delivered a…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Dividend yields up to 9.1%! Here are 3 ETFs to consider for a huge passive income

| Royston Wild

These high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are worth serious consideration from long-term passive income investors. Here's why.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

I think BAE Systems shares could be one of the FTSE 100's best stocks to consider for long-term passive income.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if Warren Buffett was the best investor of all time. Here’s what it said

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s made billions from the stock market. I consulted a popular AI tool to see whether it believes he’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£20k invested in this Stocks & Shares ISA portfolio 10 years ago would be worth…

| Royston Wild

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered a 9%+ return since 2015. Our writer thinks this portfolio could do…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

At 179x earnings, should investors be wary of Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock trades at a phenomenally high valuation, but this contrasts with a rocky few months for the technology company…

Read more »

A close-up side view of a three gen female family cooking food for their family as they celebrate Diwali in the family home. The young girl is eating some fresh Jalebi from the baking tray and trying it as her grandmother serves the fresh food into serving dishes.
Investing Articles

4,000 shares of Tesco could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Are Tesco shares worth considering for passive income right now? Ben McPoland takes a closer look at this FTSE 100…

Read more »