Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

I think BAE Systems shares could be one of the FTSE 100’s best stocks to consider for long-term passive income. Here’s why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Defence stocks like BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) often prove to be solid dividend shares to hold over time. Supported by the resilience of global weapons spending, dividends at this FTSE 100 contractor have risen every year since the early 2010s:

Source: dividendmax

Last year, the dividend on BAE shares rose 10% year on year, to 33p per share. With European defence spending rising at its fastest rate for decades, further weighty hikes could be in the pipeline as well.

That said, the prospect of falling US arms budgets could pose an obstacle to more significant annual dividend growth. So what are City analysts predicting? And how robust are their current forecasts?

Solid forecasts

As you can see, City analysts are expecting dividends to continue rising at approximately the same rate as last year’s cash payout:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202535.9p9%2.1%
202639.3p9%2.3%
202743.2p10%2.6%

This makes it one of the FTSE 100‘s hottest dividend growth shares in my book. To put payout increases on BAE Systems shares into context, short-term dividend growth across the broader index is pegged at 1.5% to 2%.

You will notice, however, that this defence share doesn’t offer the largest dividend yields out there. For the next three years, they lag the FTSE’s historical average (of 3% to 4%) by a large distance.

The lower yields on BAE shares reflect its substantial share price gains after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Before then, yields stood in or around the UK blue chip average:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

On the plus side, though, the company appears in good shape to meet these projected dividends, and not just because of the profits stability that its non-cyclical operations provide.

For the next three years, annual dividends are covered more than twice over by anticipated earnings. Exact dividend cover of 2.1 times provides a wide margin of safety in case the bottom line underwhelms.

On top of this, BAE Systems also has a robust balance sheet it can use to support dividends. This is underlined by its decision to repurchase £1.5bn of its shares (due for completion next year).

Are BAE Systems shares a buy?

On balance, I think the FTSE company is a great share to consider for dividends. But this is not all, as I also believe it’s a great share to think about in a portfolio targeting robust capital gains.

BAE Systems’ share price has rocketed 202% in value since the start of 2022. I’m tipping it to continue soaring as arms spending ratchets up across the globe.

Latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed worldwide military expenditure hit £2.72trn last year. This was up 9.4% year on year, and represented the steepest annual rise since 1988.

This increase was in large part due to surging European spending, SIPRI said. And it’s a trend I expect to continue as Europe’s armed forces rebuild after decades of underinvestment following the Cold War.

As I described earlier, falling US defence spending could be a possible obstacle for global operators like BAE Systems. Yet strength in Europe and the firm’s other markets (like Saudi Arabia, Australia, and India) may compensate for this.

On balance, I think BAE Systems is worth serious consideration right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if Warren Buffett was the best investor of all time. Here’s what it said

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s made billions from the stock market. I consulted a popular AI tool to see whether it believes he’s…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£20k invested in this Stocks & Shares ISA portfolio 10 years ago would be worth…

| Royston Wild

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered a 9%+ return since 2015. Our writer thinks this portfolio could do…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

At 179x earnings, should investors be wary of Tesla stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock trades at a phenomenally high valuation, but this contrasts with a rocky few months for the technology company…

Read more »

A close-up side view of a three gen female family cooking food for their family as they celebrate Diwali in the family home. The young girl is eating some fresh Jalebi from the baking tray and trying it as her grandmother serves the fresh food into serving dishes.
Investing Articles

4,000 shares of Tesco could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Are Tesco shares worth considering for passive income right now? Ben McPoland takes a closer look at this FTSE 100…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap dividend shares to consider in May (including 2 FTSE 100 giants)!

| Royston Wild

Looking for low-cost ways to supercharge your passive income? Here are three high-quality UK dividend shares I like that investors…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Want to profit from the next stock market crash? 2 things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is not spending a moment trying to predict the timing of the next stock market crash. Instead, he's…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a brilliant bargain lots of people don’t see?

| Christopher Ruane

Someone buying Tesla stock last month could already have seen it rise over 50%. What's going on -- and should…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

£10k invested in M&G shares 5 years ago would have generated a second income of…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the super-sized 9% yield from M&G shares has delivered a generous second income stream even though the…

Read more »