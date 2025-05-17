Member Login
Could savers be missing out on retirement riches by ignoring UK shares?

History shows that a well balanced portfolio of cash and UK shares can help Britons achieve financial independence in retirement.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

In the UK, the number of adults invested in shares, trusts, and funds lags far behind those in the US and parts of Europe and Asia. The result is that millions of people are potentially missing a chance to retire in comfort.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) latest Financial Lives survey, just 20% of Brits owned shares in 2024, while 17% hold a Stocks and Shares ISA. This equates to 10m and 9.3m people, respectively.

Compare this to the 62% of US adults (according to Gallup) that invest in stocks, for example.

Cash troubles

Most Britons prefer the security and the ease that cash savings accounts offer (71% of UK adults held some form of savings account last year, the FCA said). And since late 2022 they’ve gained popularity as Bank of England (BoE) interest rate hikes pumped up returns.

Savings accounts play a pivotal role in helping people manage their finances and save for retirement. I myself use one to hold cash I may need in a hurry, and to diversify my portfolio to reduce risk. However, investors who rely too heavily on these low-yielding products may be forfeiting opportunities to build life-changing wealth.

And with the BoE cutting rates again, returns on cash accounts could slide significantly in coming years.

1.21% vs 9.64%

Research from Moneyfacts illustrates the huge disparity in returns that share investing and cash saving typically produce.

The financial services provider says that the average annual return for Cash ISA savers is 1.21% for the last decade. That’s several miles below the corresponding 9.64% return Stocks and Shares ISA investors have enjoyed.

The mathematical principle of compounding — where individuals earn money on all their previous returns — means that this difference can have a substantial impact on individual’s wealth over the long term.

Someone who invested £300 a month in a Cash ISA would, after 30 years, have built a nest egg of £216,879 to retire on, if past performances are any guide. By comparison, someone who split this monthly amount 80/20 between a Stocks and Shares ISA and Cash ISA would have made a far higher £837,621.

A top ETF

Investors have to absorb higher risk to target better returns. But investment trusts and funds like the iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (LSE:MIDD) can substantially reduce the danger they face.

These pooled investment vehicles often spread investors’ cash across a wide spectrum of assets. In the case of share investing, they can hold stocks spanning different sectors, sub-sectors, and countries, providing diversification that protects against volatility and specific downturns.

In the case of this exchange-traded fund (ETF), investors have access to the whole of the FTSE 250. Consequently, their exposure is spread over hundreds of companies as varied as property owner British Land, insurer Direct Line, housebuilder Bellway, and IT specialist Softcat.

And with an ongoing charge of 0.4%, investors can achieve diversification with this fund relatively cheaply.

Since its inception in 1992, the FTSE 250 has delivered an average annual return of around 9%. If this continues, our theoretical investor could have a great chance of hitting that £800k+ retirement nest egg if they included this iShares ETF in their portfolio.

Remember, though, that returns could disappoint during periods of stock market volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc and Softcat Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

