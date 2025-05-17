£100,000 in savings? Here’s how to potentially unlock a £5k passive income overnight

Millions of Britons invest for a passive income. Dr James Fox highlights how a sizeable portfolio could generate a juicy and sustainable yield.

With interest rates on savings falling, many UK investors are searching for smarter ways to put their money to work. One proven strategy is to focus on high-quality dividend stocks to generate a passive income. This can prove particularly fruitful when share prices look undervalued and dividend yields are elevated.

So how could an investor put £100,000 to work in order to deliver £5,000 annually? And how could it be done sustainably?

Investing wisely

It’s not just about chasing the biggest headline yield. True sustainability comes from investing in companies with a track record of increasing their dividends over time, backed by sound fundamentals and prudent management.

Over the long term, even modest annual increases can transform a good yield into a great one, especially when dividends are reinvested to compound returns.

Investors also need to remember that if a stock’s yield looks unusually high, it can sometimes signal distress rather than opportunity. That’s why it’s crucial to dig deeper. Investors must examine the company’s ability to sustain and grow its payouts.

A key metric here is the dividend payout ratio. This measures the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends. A lower payout ratio, typically below 50%, suggests the company retains enough profit to reinvest in its business and weather downturns, while still rewarding shareholders. Conversely, a very high ratio’s typically a red flag unless earnings are due to improve substantially.

In short, putting £100,000 in a group of stocks paying an average 5% yield is ‘easy’ (even though nothing’s guaranteed with dividends until you have the money in your possession). However, by focusing on sustainability, value, and dividend growth, it’s possible to build a portfolio capable of generating a reliable £5,000 passive income that grows with time.

A stock for the job

Naturally, investors shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket. So here’s one stock that could form an important part of a dividend portfolio, namely British Land Company (LSE:BLND), which offers a mix of attractive yield and improving fundamentals.

The current dividend yield stands at 5.8%. Despite pandemic-era volatility, dividends have grown steadily from 15p in 2021 to a projected 25p by 2027. In turn, this amounts to a 66.5% cumulative increase.

As a UK REIT (real estate investment trust), British Land’s required by law to distribute at least 90% of the tax-exempt profit from its property rental business to shareholders. With net income projected to rise from £440m in 2025 to £639.7m in 2027, the outlook’s positive.

British Land stands out for its ownership of high-quality, strategically-located assets like the exclusive Paddington Central development. This prime real estate gives the company unique pricing power as any business seeking a presence in such landmark locations must lease from British Land, strengthening its negotiating position and supporting rental income.

However, key risks include sensitivity to commercial real estate markets. Shifts in office demand or retail trends, such as a rise in remote working or e-commerce, may challenge parts of the portfolio.

Of course, the counter argument is that British Land’s prime real estate’s adaptable. Over the long term, these assets can be repurposed to meet evolving market needs.

It isn’t a stock I own, but it’s interesting me so is now on my watchlist.