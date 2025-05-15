Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in an S&P 500 ETF near the post-‘Liberation Day’ lows is now worth…

£10,000 invested in an S&P 500 ETF near the post-‘Liberation Day’ lows is now worth…

The S&P 500 index has staged a spectacular rebound in recent weeks. So anyone who invested near the April lows is now up significantly.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
US Tariffs street sign

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When US President Donald Trump announced unexpected tariffs on ‘Liberation Day’ (2 April), the stock market (especially the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes) went into freefall. For a few days, share prices were plummeting.

However, in recent weeks, we’ve seen a massive rebound as trade deals have been ironed out. Here’s a look at how much £10,000 invested in an S&P 500 ETF near the post-Liberation day market lows would be worth now.

An explosive rebound

One of the most popular S&P 500 ETFs in the UK is the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LSE: CSPX). So, I’m going to use this product (which reinvests all dividends) as a proxy for these index funds.

On 7 April – when stocks were extremely volatile – the price of this ETF fell to around $520 (it also fell to this price on 9 April so investors had two opportunities to buy at this price). Given that the GBP/USD exchange rate was approximately 1.27 on 7 April, an investor could have snapped up 24 units in the ETF for £10,000 at that price (and had a little bit of cash left over after trading commissions).

Today, the price of this ETF is $627. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD exchange rate is about 1.33 (the rise in the pound would have been a drag on returns). This means that those 24 units would now be worth about £11,315. So, the investor would be sitting on a decent profit.

Overall, they’d be up a little over 13%, despite the fact that currency movements would have hurt returns (a risk when investing in USD-based products). Not a bad return in just over a month!

The best time to invest

Now, I have to admit that I wasn’t expecting this kind of quick rebound when stocks dropped after Liberation Day. Given the high level of economic uncertainty, I thought share prices may remain depressed for a while.

But I was investing in a few different index funds myself at the time. And it has paid off.

It has also reinforced my view that the best time to buy stocks is when major indexes are in freefall and investing feels really hard. Generally speaking, if we buy stocks when investing feels awful (you know, sickening), we’re usually rewarded sooner or later.

Worth it now?

Is the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD (Acc) worth considering today after such a fast rebound? I think so, assuming one has a long-term investment horizon.

That said, I wouldn’t go ‘all in’ on it today. Looking ahead, I wouldn’t be surprised to see further market weakness in the near term. In the coming months, economic data could be weak (due to the recent uncertainty), leading to volatility in the stock market at times.

Given the potential for volatility, I’d recommend drip feeding capital into the ETF bit by bit to manage risk. I also think it could be worth looking at individual stocks within the index (or other indexes), as there could be better investment opportunities within the market….

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any securities mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The day I long feared… the National Grid dividend’s here!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has long avoided National Grid shares because he feared the dividend per share would be cut. Did today's…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price plunges 7.5% on today’s results – but it’s still my favourite FTSE share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has doubled his money on the 3i Group share price, as the private equity group smashes the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a strong ride so far this year. And at the end of the first…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Nvidia stock at the tariff dip bottom is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

President Trump's tariff announcement caused the Nvidia stock price to fall. But it looks like it opened up a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build a perfect income stock portfolio — here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman consults the world's leading artificial intelligence chatbot to find out which UK income stocks it would buy today.

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

The National Grid share price jumps on today’s results – but I’m not buying

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the National Grid share price has enjoyed some respite today after a poor run but he's not…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a day, is this the beginning of a recovery for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

After a torrid couple of years for this FTSE 250 stock, Andrew Mackie explains why he believes a turnaround very…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With an 11% yield, is this FTSE 250 energy stock the next best pick for my passive income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the value in an 11%-yielding oil and gas stock that could help boost his passive income portfolio.…

Read more »