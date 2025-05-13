Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much £11,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago would be worth today…

Here’s how much £11,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago would be worth today…

Rolls-Royce shares have made huge returns over the past year, but can this continue? I took a deep dive into the business and ran key numbers to find out.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who put £11,000 – the average UK savings amount – into Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares a year ago have done very well indeed.

That would have secured 2,600 shares in the firm at the 13 May 2024 opening price of £4.23.

At today’s (13 May) opening price of £7.83 those shares are valued at £20,358. A 6p dividend was also paid, adding another £156 to the pot to make £20,514.

This gives a total return over the year of £9,514 — a profit of over 86%!

I bought some of the shares just after they had dipped following the 2 April announcement of US tariffs.

So I am more than idly wondering whether this sort of performance can be repeated in the coming year. I took a closer look to find out if this is likely.

Can it still be undervalued?

It is a common misconception that little further profit potential can remain in a stock after such a big price rise.

This is untrue and is founded on the mistaken assumption that price and value are the same thing. They are not, as my experience as a senior investment bank trader and longtime private investor has taught me.

To begin to differentiate the two, I compared Rolls-Royce’s key stock valuations with its competitors. Its 26 price-to-earnings ratio looks very undervalued against its competitors’ average of 33.5 to start with.

These comprise Northrop Grumman at 19.1, BAE Systems at 27.3, RTX at 37.3, and TransDigm at 50.2.

It also looks very undervalued on a price-to-sales ratio of 3.5 against its peer group’s average of 4.

Next I looked to pinpoint where its share price should be, based on future cash flow estimates for the firm. Incorporating other analysts’ figures and my own, the resultant discounted cash flow analysis shows Rolls-Royce shares are 40% undervalued at their present price of £7.83.

Therefore, their fair value is £13.05, although share price moves are unpredictable.

How does the core business look?

A risk to the firm remains the increasingly protectionist US, in my view. Tariffs might be increased, for example.

However, the company clarified that it has major operations in 27 US states that provide it with extra supply and production capacity in-country. It said it will use this “to ensure our global internal supply chain is optimised for delivery to customers in the US”.

In its 1 May trading update, it reiterated its 2025 guidance of £2.7bn-£2.9bn in underlying operating profit. This compares to £2.5bn in 2024 and £1.6bn in 2023.

It also forecasts £2.7bn-£2.9bn of free cash flow against £2.5bn in 2024 and £1.3bn in 2023.

Both these can be powerful engines for further growth, in my experience.

In its aerospace business, the Airbus A350-900 with Rolls-Royce’s new Trent XWB-84 EP engine variant was certified in April.

In defence, April also saw delivery of its first AE 3007N engine to Boeing for the US Navy’s aircraft carrier-based drone programme.

And in its power operations, March saw the Czech Republic’s ČEZ Group make a major strategic investment in its small modular reactors segment.

I believe Rolls-Royce has enormous earnings growth potential from here in the coming years. This should drive its share price much higher over time and allow for it to increase its dividends too.

Therefore, I will be buying more of the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s where analysts expect the Lloyds share price to be a year from now

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has fared well so far in 2025. But with some big issues on the horizon, can…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

The S&P 500’s suddenly on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

S&P 500 growth stock Tesla briefly returned to a $1trn valuation yesterday as the US index surged yet again. Ben…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Help! What am I to make of this FTSE 250 income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at one particular FTSE 250 stock to explain why he’s sometimes frustrated with the financial information presented…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 share and an ETF to consider for an ISA!

| Royston Wild

Targeting London's FTSE 250 index could be a shrewd idea as risk appetite improves. Here a top stock to consider…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £9,518 a year in passive income from a £10,000 stake in this FTSE 100 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

Investing in high-yielding stocks such as this with the returns used to buy more of the shares can generate life-changing…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Now down 46%, this FTSE small-cap stock looks a steal to me at 463p

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out the bullish investment case for this UK small-cap stock, despite it struggling in the FTSE AIM…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares before the tariff news is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the recent volatility in Rolls-Royce shares and explains where an investor would currently stand.

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How £20k in an ISA could achieve a second income worth £2k a year

| Mark Hartley

Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks with a Stocks and Shares ISA makes it possible to secure a tax-free second income.

Read more »