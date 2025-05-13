Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does the Alphabet or Meta share price offer the best value?

Does the Alphabet or Meta share price offer the best value?

The Meta share price has demonstrated a lot of volatility over the past six months, but how does it stack up against one of its mega-cap peers?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is an investment writer for The Motley Fool UK and a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. He is ranked as the UK’s top independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation, and holds a PhD in development economics. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Meta (NASDAQ:META) share price is now flat since the beginning of the year having surged and then slumped, and then recovered somewhat. However, this volatility isn’t that unusual among the mega-cap ‘Magnificent Seven’ this year. Fellow tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also seen its stock rise and fall.

While these aren’t nose-to-nose competitors, I think it’s worth comparing the two. So which stock’s better value? Let’s take a closer look at some metics to help.

1. Price-to-earnings ratio

Meta’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s expected to trend steadily lower over the next few years. From 23.4 times in 2025, it’s forecast to fall to 21 times in 2026, 18.2 in 2027, and 16.2 by 2028. This decline reflects analysts’ expectations for consistent earnings growth.

Alphabet, on the other hand, already trades at a lower multiple. Its P/E is projected to drop from 16.1 times in 2025 to 15.1 in 2026, 13.2 in 2027, and 11.4 in 2028. Not only is Alphabet cheaper on a headline basis, but its valuation is expected to become even more attractive as earnings climb.

By 2028, Alphabet’s P/E is set to be nearly five points below Meta’s. This suggests the market currently assigns a premium to Meta’s growth and profitability.

2. Revenue growth

Meta’s top line is forecast to expand at an impressive double-digit pace. Analysts expect revenue to rise from $186.9bn in 2025 to $211.7bn in 2026 (+13.3%), then to $237.1bn in 2027 (+12%), and $263bn by 2028 (+11%). These are strong numbers for a company of Meta’s size, reflecting the continued strength of its core social platforms and new ventures in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

Alphabet‘s pace of growth’s expected to be marginally slower in percentage terms. Revenue’s projected to grow from $387.5bn in 2025 to $428.1bn in 2026 (+10.5%), $472.7bn in 2027 (+10.4%), and $518.4bn in 2028 (+9.7%). Once again, strong numbers for a massive revenue base.

3. PEG ratio

The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio offers a more nuanced look at valuation by factoring in expected earnings growth. Meta’s forward PEG sits at 1.34, which is slightly above the sector median, but reasonable. Alphabet’s forward PEG is lower at 1.08, indicating that, relative to its expected earnings growth, Alphabet’s shares may be the better deal.

4. Net debt

Both companies boast fortress-like balance sheets, but Alphabet stands out for its sheer financial firepower. It holds $95.3bn in cash against $28.5bn in total debt, leaving it with a massive net cash position of roughly $67bn. Meta too, is in a strong financial position, with $70.2bn in cash and $49.5bn in debt, for a net cash position of about $20.7bn. While strong, it’s in a notably weaker position than Alphabet

A winner?

Both Meta and Alphabet look set to deliver strong growth and healthy profits over the next several years. Meta offers faster revenue growth. However, Alphabet trades at a lower multiple, boasts a slightly better PEG ratio and has a stronger balance sheet. Personally, I think both are attractive long-term holdings to consider. But on pure value metrics, Alphabet just edges ahead for me.

That said, I think both stocks deserve a place on any tech investor’s watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s where analysts expect the Lloyds share price to be a year from now

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has fared well so far in 2025. But with some big issues on the horizon, can…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

The S&P 500’s suddenly on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

S&P 500 growth stock Tesla briefly returned to a $1trn valuation yesterday as the US index surged yet again. Ben…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Help! What am I to make of this FTSE 250 income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at one particular FTSE 250 stock to explain why he’s sometimes frustrated with the financial information presented…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 share and an ETF to consider for an ISA!

| Royston Wild

Targeting London's FTSE 250 index could be a shrewd idea as risk appetite improves. Here a top stock to consider…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £9,518 a year in passive income from a £10,000 stake in this FTSE 100 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

Investing in high-yielding stocks such as this with the returns used to buy more of the shares can generate life-changing…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Now down 46%, this FTSE small-cap stock looks a steal to me at 463p

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out the bullish investment case for this UK small-cap stock, despite it struggling in the FTSE AIM…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares before the tariff news is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the recent volatility in Rolls-Royce shares and explains where an investor would currently stand.

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How £20k in an ISA could achieve a second income worth £2k a year

| Mark Hartley

Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks with a Stocks and Shares ISA makes it possible to secure a tax-free second income.

Read more »