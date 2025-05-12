Here’s how that spare cash could become a life-changing second income

Millions of Britons invest in the stock market for a second income. By using any spare cash, we can start building a life-changing portfolio.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Spare cash might be in short supply at the moment — a few hundred pounds left over at the end of the month, perhaps. But used wisely, that surplus can be the foundation of a second income stream.

It just takes consistency. I mean the consistency to invest that few hundred pounds at the end of the every month, and the consistency to reinvest any profits received through share sales or dividends.

Compounding helps, a lot

Compounding is the process where investment returns generate further returns over time. It’s often described as “interest on interest”, but it applies just as powerfully to dividends and capital gains. The earlier and more consistently one invests, the greater the impact.

Take a simple example. Someone who invests £250 a month in a portfolio that grows at an average annual rate of 7% — a modest rate in line with long-term stock market averages.

After 10 years, they would have contributed £30,000. But thanks to compounding, the portfolio would be worth around £43,000. After 20 years, the total contributions would be £60,000, yet the portfolio could be worth over £125,000. And after 30 years? The same monthly habit could build a pot worth more than £295,000.

From there, a second income can emerge. Drawing just 4% annually from that £295,000 could provide almost £1,000 a month. And because the capital stays largely intact, it can keep working to generate income well into the future.

The ISA route

What’s more, by investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA, all income and gains can be shielded from tax. That makes each pound invested go further. Naturally, markets fluctuate, and returns aren’t guaranteed year to year. But with time, diversification, and regular investing, the odds tilt significantly in favour of the disciplined investor.

It’s also worth noting that some investors can do a lot better than 7% annualised returns. My portfolio almost doubled in value last year. While that’s unsustainable, it does mean my long-term average is likely to be a lot higher than 7%. That said, some investors might also do worse as no returns are guaranteed.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stocks for the job

For those less inclined to research and monitor individual shares, putting spare cash into a diversified investment trust or fund can be an effective starting point. The Monks Investment Trust (LSE:MNKS), for example, aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in a global mix of high-quality companies.

Managed by Baillie Gifford, it focuses on identifying businesses with the potential for sustained earnings growth over many years. Thus, it offers exposure to innovative firms across developed and emerging markets.

Current holdings include a blend of well-known global names like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon, alongside lesser-known but fast-growing businesses in healthcare, technology, and industrials. The trust is diversified across sectors and geographies, helping to reduce the impact of any one company or region underperforming.

One feature to be aware of is gearing. This is the use of borrowed money to increase investment exposure. While this can amplify gains during market upswings, it also magnifies losses in downturns. That said, Monks uses gearing in a measured way and has a long history of navigating volatile conditions. It’s a stock I keep adding to my daughter’s SIPP, and maybe I’ll add it to mine.