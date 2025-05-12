Chegg has gone from being a fast-growth tech stock to a penny share trading for less than $1 in the space of four years. Ben McPoland explains why.

Down 99%, this stock has been crushed by AI and is now a penny share!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The market has recently moved on from all things artificial intelligence (AI), focusing instead on global trade and tariffs. But in the background, the AI revolution continues apace and is disrupting some businesses. One is Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), which was trading for $113 in 2021 but is now priced as a penny share at $0.75.

That’s a shocking four-year decline of 99%!

An example of disruption

Chegg is an education technology company that offers services like textbook rentals, homework help, and study resources. Its customers are mainly college and high school students.

However, as we know, generative AI bots like ChatGPT now — somewhat controversially — offer free help with homework and essays, undermining Chegg’s value proposition. Basically, students seem to be thinking: ‘why pay for Chegg when AI gives you free answers?’

In 2023, management said: “Since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

Chegg was right. In two years, its subscribers have gone from 5.1m to 3.2m, with revenue falling from $188m to $121m in that time. Worryingly, its cash position has fallen from $281m in Q1 2023 to just $44m at the end of March (and it’s now loss-making).

To try to improve things, the company is drastically cutting costs and exploring being acquired. Perhaps that can salvage some value (the market cap is now just $79m).

It’s also licensing its question-and-answer pairs to language model companies, though that appears to be a double-edged sword to me. Yes, it’s generating revenue by leveraging proprietary education data, but giving AI companies its content could cannibalise the core subscription business.

Today (12 May), Chegg’s management wrote: “We believe the trends impacting our business will worsen before they get better.”

Those “trends” are, of course, mainly declining subscribers due to competition from generative AI.

AI is not a single event

Many people have likened AI to the internet, but it does appear different to me.

While revolutionary, the internet was a one-time platform shift. But AI is not a single watershed moment. Rather, it’s a self-improving force, constantly learning and evolving, perhaps exponentially.

Consequently, I expect a lot more disruption — and potential opportunities — in the years ahead.

This stock looks in no danger from AI

Of course, there will be some businesses that AI won’t hurt. It should even make them more efficient and profitable. Many of these can be found in the FTSE 100, including miners, global banks, and oil giants.

One UK stock that might be worth considering is AstraZeneca. It’s down 16% since March as investors worry about the Trump administration’s drive to lower drug prices in the US. This is a risk worth mentioning, as the US is AstraZeneca’s largest market.

However, in terms of AI, the technology could actually turbocharge the company’s drug discovery process. Not only that, but AstraZeneca has the wherewithal to really invest in its AI capabilities, unlike most smaller upstarts.

To me, the firm looks more likely to benefit from AI than be threatened by it. With the stock trading at a reasonable 15 times forward earnings, I think it’s worth a look.