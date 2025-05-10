These FTSE 100 stocks have rocketed in 2025! I think they can keep going

The FTSE 100 index of stocks has delivered an underwhelming performance so far in 2025. The Footsie‘s endured significant volatility as the US and its major trade partners trade blows with fresh tariffs.
Yet despite the significant threat to the global economy, the following two blue-chips have risen strongly in value. And I expect them to soaring for the rest of the year.
Here’s why I think they’re worthy of consideration.
Fresnillo
Precious metals miner Fresnillo‘s (LSE:FRES) been one of the biggest winners so far in 2025. Up 64% since 1 January, it’s been propelled by the surging gold price and, to a lesser extent, silver.
The latter has enjoyed more modest gains, reflecting its role as both an industrial and investment metal. Unlike gold, which has far more limited industrial applications, it’s performance is more closely correlated with broader economic conditions.
This could be a drag on Fresnillo later in the year if recessionary risks grow and silver prices potentially recede. But on balance, the potential for more substantial gold gains mean I’m optimistic the FTSE 100 firm can keep surging.
The yellow metal struck new record peaks just above $3,500 per ounce in late April. With macroeconomic worries simmering, the geopolitical landscape becoming tenser, and the US dollar steadily weakening, conditions could be perfect for new all-time highs.
Analysts at WisdomTree think bullion values (recently at $3,390 per ounce) will average $3,610 by the first quarter of 2026. However, they also believe gold could average as high as $5,080 by then if the US pushes hard to devalue the buck.
As one of Mexico’s leading gold producers, Fresnillo is well placed to capitalise on the current gold bull run. It produced 156,105 ounces of the shiny commodity in the first quarter. And what’s more, the business is managing to dig it up at a cost that’s far below the market price (all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) were $1,578.45 per ounce in 2024).
The Berkeley Group
Housebuilder The Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG) has also risen strongly thanks to impressive resilience in the UK housing market. It’s up 9.7% since 1 January.
Yet it still offers great value, in my opinion. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.9 times, it’s cheaper than each of the FTSE 100’s other housebuilding beasts. This could provide it with additional scope to rise in value, and particularly as market conditions are stronger in Berkeley’s targeted regions than the rest of the UK.
According to Rightmove, London has re-emerged as the most-searched-for location on its property listings portal. The majority of searchers on the website (58%) who already live in the capital also said they’re looking to stay there.
Like Fresnillo, I think Berkeley shares could continue flying, even though tough economic conditions persist in the UK. This could keep a lid on the housing market’s recovery.
On balance, I’m expecting the builder to report further improvement in the housing market when full-year financials come out next month, supported by falling interest rates and intense mortgage industry competition.