Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the FTSE 100 good for passive income?

Is the FTSE 100 good for passive income?

Our writer considers whether investing in the UK’s largest listed companies could help generate generous levels of passive income.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Those who invest for passive income will be interested to learn that the FTSE 100, according to those who look after the index, currently (9 May) offers a yield of 3.58%. This is based on amounts paid over the past 12 months.

Number crunchers appear to agree this is higher than all other major global stock market indexes, although Australia’s ASX 200 is a close second.

In 2025, AJ Bell reckons members of the FTSE 100 will pay £83bn in dividends. This implies a forward yield of 3.7%. The investment platform claims that analysts are forecasting 89 Footsie stocks to increase their payouts this year.

This is good news for investors like me, who prefer to buy UK shares. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. But in my opinion, the index provides some excellent passive income opportunities.

Returns can differ significantly

However, the average yield hides a wide disparity in shareholder returns.

For example, some companies — including a number of household names — fall well short. Rolls-Royce Holdings is currently yielding 0.75%. At 0.8%, Marks and Spencer fares little better. However, I should point out that, over the past 12 months, the share prices of these two British icons have risen 83% and 34%, respectively.

Polar Capital Technology Trust doesn’t pay anything, preferring to use its surplus cash to buy more shares in other companies.

Top of the pile

At the other extreme, three savings and investment groups offer returns close to 9%. M&G Group (9.3%), Phoenix Group Holdings (9%), and Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) (9%) are the top three on the index.

And the prospect of earning a return of 9% a year is the principal reason – but not the only one — why I recently bought shares in Legal & General.

The group has established a reputation as a reliable dividend payer.

It’s one of just 19 current members of the FTSE 100 that haven’t cut their dividend during the past decade. In cash terms, the payout declared for its 2024 financial year is 21.5% higher than it was in 2020. It’s also promised to increase this by 2% a year from 2025 to 2027.

More factors

But there are other reasons why I took a stake.

Because of the long-term nature of its customer contracts, the group’s able to estimate that it has £14.8bn of “stored value to be released into profit over the coming years”. At £13.9bn, its current stock market valuation is 6% below this figure.

Although profit doesn’t necessarily translate into cash on a pound-for-pound basis, this does suggest the shares are undervalued.

And if the group can continue to win new business, its share price should do well. Its Institutional Retirement division is “actively pricing” £17bn of new deals and has “visibility” on a further £27bn.

However, the group operates in a highly competitive industry with its rivals offering generous incentives for savers and investors to switch their assets.

And like those of us who invest in the stock market, it can suffer from global economic uncertainty. At 31 December 2024, the group had £201.3bn of equites on its balance sheet as well as £235.6bn of debt securities.

Despite these challenges, I think Legal & General’s in a good position to grow strongly over the coming years. And even if it doesn’t, its above-average dividend will help compensate me for any disappointment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, M&g Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecasts for International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares through to 2028!

| Royston Wild

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG) have risen following a strong set of first-quarter financials last week. Is the…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE income stocks could generate £33,137 a year in dividends

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the highest-yielding income stocks on the FTSE 350 and considers what level of return they might…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

What to do now before the next stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

The recent stock market volatility seems to have subsided… for now. But that gives investors a chance to get ready…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Lower tariffs could be a game-changer for this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have lagged the FTSE 100 badly over the last five years. But could lower tariffs on exports to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Smart investors are using a SIPP to become retirement millionaires! Here’s how to aim high

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Investing in a SIPP can supercharge retirement savings and even lead to a million-pound nest egg by sparing just £500…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 world-class dividend stocks to consider for a retirement portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks are relatively defensive in nature, meaning they could be well-suited to those seeking capital preservation.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7 simple Warren Buffett tips that could make investors richer

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

While Warren Buffett will soon be stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, his investing advice remains more relevant than…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 world-class dividend shares to consider before the next bull market

| Charlie Carman

Falling interest rates could be a blessing for UK dividend shares. These three high-quality stocks deserve a close look as…

Read more »