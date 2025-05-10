Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecasts for International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares through to 2028!

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG) have risen following a strong set of first-quarter financials last week. Is the share now a rock-solid buy?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

After a blistering few years, the buzz around International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) shares has cooled sharply in 2025. Though trading remains robust, fears of a sharp slowdown in the global travel market have pushed the stock lower.

At 296.2p, the airline company’s share price is down fractionally (2.1%) since the turn of the year.

However, the release of forecast-beating trading numbers on Friday (9 May) has fed speculation that markets are excessively bearish on the FTSE 100 firm. It’s prompted thoughts about whether the City’s growth forecasts for the shares could receive a large dose of jet fuel.

Strong results

For the three months to March, International Consolidated said that revenues increased 9.6% to €7bn. It celebrated “good demand for air travel across our core markets and for our brands“, describing conditions in North America as “robust” and those in Latin America and Europe as “strong“.

It also noted that sales of its premium cabins were strong.

Boosted by a fall in fuel costs, the company’s operating profit leapt to €198m from €68m in the same 2024 quarter. Its operating margin improved to 2.8% from 1.1% over the period.

Solid forward bookings suggest the British Airways owner can maintain this momentum in the months ahead, too. It was around 80% booked for the current quarter as of 6 May, with turnover ahead of last year.

The flying group was also 29% booked for the second half, matching levels recorded at the same point in 2024.

Upgrades coming?

Following its forecast-beating update, there’s a good chance City forecasts for the short-to-medium term may be upgraded. Current estimates be seen below:

YearPredicted earnings per shareEarnings growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
202562 euro cents12%5.5 times
202665 euro cents5%5.2 times
202773.9 euro cents13%4.6 times

The FTSE firm has multiple tricks up its sleeve that are driving its industry-leading recent performances.

British Airways — which was cited as performing especially strongly in the first quarter — has considerable brand power that attracts a loyal customer base. If you’re travelling many hours in a cramped tin can, you want to know that you’ll be travelling comfortably. BA makes this possible.

Its larger premium offering is also driving revenues higher in the tough climate.

Are the shares a buy?

Yet, despite the company’s impressive resilience, I’m not tempted to invest just yet. That’s even though the share price looks dirt cheap at current levels.

In fact, I believe the leisure giant’s cheapness reflects the array of risks it faces.

In the near term, I’m sceptical as to whether it can continue defying gravity as trade tariffs cool the global economy, and with it spending on luxury items like holidays. Both Delta and American Airlines have dropped their forecasts in recent weeks in a sign of growing pressure.

International Consolidated’s lucrative transatlantic routes also face mounting pressure as the number of travellers to the US slides. According to Tourism Economics, overseas arrivals to the States slumped 11.6% in March due to “global fallout from the intensified ‘America First’ stance“.

I’m also turned off by other more evergreen threats facing its top and bottom lines. Fuel cost spikes, airport disruptions, and rising competition pose risks now and over the long term.

So despite an impressive first quarter, I’d still rather find other UK shares to buy.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

