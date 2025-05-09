Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This world-class FTSE 100 company’s expecting up to 10% growth in 2025

This world-class FTSE 100 company’s expecting up to 10% growth in 2025

This is one of the most profitable companies in the FTSE 100 index. And right now, it’s firing on all cylinders despite economic uncertainty.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks is Rightmove (LSE: RMV). Over the long run, this company’s been a fantastic investment.

This morning (9 May), the Footsie company posted a trading statement with some guidance for 2025. And it didn’t disappoint, predicting strong revenue growth for the current year.

Decent top-line growth predicted

A lot of FTSE 100 companies are facing uncertainty at the moment. Combine tariff issues with a potential recession/consumer slowdown and the outlook for a lot of businesses looks murky.

Not Rightmove however. For the year, it’s expecting revenue growth of 8%-10%, which is a decent level given the company’s maturity. The company’s also expecting an underlying operating profit margin of 70%. There are only a few companies in the FTSE 100 that can generate that exceptional level of profitability.

In the current uncertain global climate, our UK-focused, subscription-based and B2B-oriented business model means that we are comparatively well insulated from the volatility that some other companies and industries are having to contend with. We look forward with confidence and are today reiterating our expectation of delivering 8-10% revenue growth this year.”
Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove

Other highlights

There were a few other snippets in the trading statement that I think are worth highlighting. One is that the company’s had a lot of success with its recent advertising campaign ‘if they can find it, so can you’. This ad (where the woman dives into the sea outside her house) has led to strong social media engagement (three times higher year on year).

Another is that consumers can now request an ‘Instant Online Valuation’ from a property’s sold-price history. In the first four months of the year, this was used over 2m times.

A third takeaway is that the digital company’s now incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform. Recently, it has been trialling ‘AI Keywords’ as the first step towards a more personalised and conversational user search.

We’re making strong strides forwards in delivering new tools and products to make the property journey smoother for both consumers and our partners,” Svanstrom also said.

Overall, it was a very encouraging update, in my view. While a lot of Footsie businesses are struggling a little right now, this company appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Worth a look today?

Are Rightmove shares worth considering today? I think so. This is a high-quality technology company with a strong brand, a huge market share (80%+), and an insanely high level of profitability and it’s not that expensive. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is only 23.

Given that the company is immune to tariffs, and also relatively resistant to any downturn in the UK property market, I think that’s a very reasonable valuation. To my mind, this is a classic ‘growth at a reasonable price’ (GARP) stock.

It’s worth pointing out that competition from rivals is a risk. Today, there are a few others in the UK property search space that are aggressively trying to capture market share.

But I’m encouraged by the moves (mentioned above) Rightmove’s making to strengthen its platform. I’m optimistic this Footsie winner can continue winning.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Rightmove. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I’m trying to follow Warren Buffett’s advice with this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

As Warren Buffett steps aside at Berkshire Hathaway, Stephen Wright is thinking about how to put his investing principles into…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I bought 3,254 Taylor Wimpey shares 2 years ago – here’s how much income they’ve paid since

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says his investment in Taylor Wimpey shares hasn't delivered much growth so far but the dividends are now…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s why I started a pension (SIPP) for my 1-year-old

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP gives Britons more control over their pensions. Dr James Fox explains why parents should consider opening SIPPs for…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20K of savings? Here’s how it could fuel a £633 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines some practical steps a stock market newbie could take to building a sizeable second income from dividend…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 shares to consider as a new US deal could revive the UK stock market

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates two major FTSE 100 shares that could enjoy a boost following a US tariff shift and possible…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth trust just loaded up on these 2 top S&P 500 stocks

| Ben McPoland

Our writer noticed that this FTSE 250 investment trust has just scooped up a couple of quality US growth stocks.…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Phoenix shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…  

| Harvey Jones

Shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant have done poorly over the last decade. Harvey Jones wonders if super-sized passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This brilliant FTSE income share just paid me £458 for doing absolutely nothing – I love it!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sending some love to high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share M&G today in return for it sending…

Read more »