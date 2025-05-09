Member Login
Does the Taylor Wimpey or Persimmon share price offer the best value?

The Persimmon share price has fallen dramatically in recent years, but does this mean it’s any better value than its FTSE 100 peer Taylor Wimpey?

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK and a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. He previously worked as a staff writer and editor, and holds a PhD in development studies, with academic contributions on global supply chains. He is currently ranked as the UK’s top independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation.
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

The Persimmon (LSE:PSN) share price is down 1% over the year while peer Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has experienced a 13% fall. These two homebuilders are among the largest in the country, both valued at around £4.3bn. But is one noticeably better value for investors?

Let’s have a look at some important metrics.

1. Price-to-earnings ratio

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio essentially tells us how much an investor is willing to pay for each pound of a company’s earnings. From 2025 to 2027, Persimmon’s P/E ratio’s projected to decline from 14.3 times in 2025 to 12.1 times in 2026 and 10.5 times in 2027. This reflects a steady improvement in earnings relative to share price.

Taylor Wimpey’s P/E is expected to fall from 14.2 times in 2025 to 11.9 times in 2026 and 10.1 times in 2027, indicating a similar trend, but starting from a slightly lower base in 2025. Both companies show improving valuations, but Taylor Wimpey maintains a marginally lower P/E across these years.

2. Dividends

For dividends, Persimmon is forecast to pay 62.42p per share in 2025, rising to 68.02p in 2026 and 73.19p in 2027. This equates to a 4.6% yield increasing to 5.3%.

The payout ratio gradually decreases from 65.5% in 2025 to 60.4% in 2026 and 56.4% in 2027. This suggests more earnings are being retained for growth.

Taylor Wimpey’s dividends are expected to remain relatively flat, at 9.44p per share in 2025, 9.69p in 2026, and 9.72p in 2027. This reflects a 7.8% dividend yield increasing to 8%.

However, it has notably higher payout ratios, 112% in 2025, dropping to 96.3% in 2026 and 82% in 2027. This indicates Taylor Wimpey’s distributing a larger proportion of its earnings as dividends. This may not be sustainable long term.

3. Revenue growth

Revenue growth for Persimmon is projected at 3.3% in 2025, 7.8% in 2026, and 8.3% in 2027, reflecting a strong recovery and positive outlook. Taylor Wimpey’s revenue is also expected to grow, with a 10% increase in 2025, 7.4% in 2026, and 8% in 2027. Both companies share a similar growth trajectory, and that’s unsurprising given their shared market positioning.

4. Net debt

Regarding net debt, Persimmon continues to hold a net cash position. According to the forecasts, the company will have a net cash position of £168.8m at the end of 2025. This rises to £241.4m in 2026, and £370.9m in 2027, reflecting a very strong balance sheet.

Taylor Wimpey also maintains a net cash position. The firm’s projected to have £335.4m at the end of 2025. That falls further to £289.5m in 2026, and then £221.6m in 2027. This isn’t a positive trend, but it shows the company has the cash to pay its dividends in the near term.

A better buy?

I’d suggest the figures don’t conclusively support one stock or the other and I think there may be better shares elsewhere to consider. Passive income investors may be drawn to Taylor Wimpey, but this dividend payout may be unsustainable in the long run.

Personally, I’m not gunning for either of them at this moment in time.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

