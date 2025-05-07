Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Card Factory share price sinks after reporting its 2025 results

The Card Factory share price sinks after reporting its 2025 results

Our writer considers why the Card Factory share price responded negatively to this morning’s results announcement and latest trading update.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Card Factory (LSE:CARD) share price fell sharply in early trading today (7 May), after announcing its results for the year ended 31 January 2025 (FY25).

Claiming to be the “first choice to celebrate all life’s moments”, the group reported a 6.2% increase in revenue and a 2.3% fall in profit before tax (PBT), compared to FY24.

But adjusted PBT was £1.9m higher than its statutory equivalent. This might not sound like a lot but adjusting for these one-off items means the group’s able to report an increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from 13.5p to 14.3p. On a statutory (accounting) basis, EPS fell by 1.4p.

The stock now trades on 6.5 times adjusted earnings. This is low by historical standards.

Income investors will be pleased that the dividend has been increased by 0.3p to 4.8p. This morning’s pullback in the share price means the stock’s now yielding just over 5%. Of course, payouts are never guaranteed.

Looking ahead, the group’s expecting to deliver “mid-to-high single-digit percentage increases” in adjusted PBT for FY26. It’s seeking to enter the American market for the first time and expand its trading relationships with its overseas partners.  

Unlike many companies, Card Factory’s able to report: “We currently do not expect there to be a material impact from tariffs on the group’s financial performance in FY26.”

MetricFY21FY22FY23FY24FY25
Revenue (£m)285364463511543
EBITDA (£m)4686112123128
Profit before tax (£m)(16)11526664
Net debt (£m)10874573459
Basic earnings per share (pence)(4.0)2.412.914.413.8
Stores1,0161,0201,0321,0581,090
Source: company reports/FY = 31 January

A confusing reaction

With rising sales, increased earnings (albeit on an adjusted basis) and further growth expected this year, the group appears to be in good shape.

That’s why today’s share price reaction – after recovering some of its earlier losses, it was down about 3% by 10am – seems odd to me. What were investors expecting? Prior to the announcement, the company was indicating that everything was going to plan and that trading was in line with expectations. Its FY25 results confirmed this but the share price still tanked.

Possible issues

It could be that investors are concerned about the impact of the increases in the National Living Wage and employer’s National Insurance. These are expected to cost the group around £14m in FY26. But the directors have factored this in to their forecasts.

One area to watch is the group’s borrowings. At 31 January, net debt (excluding leases) was £58.9m. That’s a £24.5m (71%) increase on a year earlier.

On reflection, it looks to me as though Card Factory’s one of those companies that’s overlooked by investors because it’s a little old-fashioned. It trades from over 1,000 physical stores and derives very little of its revenue from the internet. Unusually for a company these days, its results announcement didn’t mention artificial intelligence!

Final thoughts

Prior to today’s results, the average 12-month price target of the seven analysts covering the stock was 154p. Even the most pessimistic reckons the group’s worth 120p. That’s a significant premium to today’s share price of around 94p.

But over the past 12 months, its share price performance has been erratic. In September 2024, it fell 21.1% after releasing its interim results. And it’s down again today.

On the face of it, Card Factory looks to be a solid business and has grown consistently in recent years. But I don’t want to invest as it appears unloved and out-of-favour. I fear that its share price isn’t going anywhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

3 of the best pieces of advice from Warren Buffett’s final annual meeting

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the highlights from Warren Buffett's final conference and details investing lessons that everyone can learn…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in May [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Vodafone shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Despite paying big dividends, Vodafone shares have produced negative overall returns over the last decade meaning investors have lost money.

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into BP shares for a 7% yield. Is that a smart move?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have tanked and the dividend yield's risen. Could there be a great opportunity here for long-term investors?

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Barclays shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

Should dividend investors consider buying Barclays shares to hold for the next few years? Royston Wild looks at the FTSE…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I think the Shell share price fell on rumours the group wants to buy BP

| James Beard

The Shell share price responded negatively after newspaper stories emerged claiming that the energy giant’s considering buying its smaller rival.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 20% over the year, is GSK’s share price a stunning bargain after its Q1 results?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has fallen significantly in the past 12 months, but this could mean it looks a major bargain…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Berkshire Hathaway shares dropped 5% on Monday, 5 May, after Warren Buffett surprised investors, announcing his retirement at the AGM.

Read more »