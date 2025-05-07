Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 amazing UK shares on my watchlist for May

2 amazing UK shares on my watchlist for May

Our writer investigates the growth prospects of two tourism-related UK shares that may be worth considering as we head into European summer season.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market has made a powerful comeback in the past month, with the FTSE 100 climbing 870 points since 7 April. As a result, many UK shares I’ve been eyeing up are on the rise!

I’ve been paying particular attention to stocks that could see a boost during summer. Think budget airlines and hospitality companies that bring in revenue from southern Europe.

Taking to the skies

I already own shares in easyJet but I’ve been eyeing up competitor International Consolidated Airlines (LSE: IAG) for some time. With offices registered in Madrid, the group operates major airlines that serve the south of Spain, like British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling.

During 2024, it brought in £3.56bn in operating profit, up 18.66% from the previous year. Most promisingly, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains low at only 6.46, suggesting far more room for growth. Adding to this, it reintroduced dividends last year at 9c per share, making for a yield of 2.7%. It also announced a €1bn share buyback programme to support dividends over the next 12 months.

While things are improving financially for the airline, it still has around £14.3bn in debt hanging over from Covid. That’s a fairly large amount for a company with only £6.79bn in cash and equivalents. Another recession or pandemic-like event could send it into serious financial trouble. Promisingly, its equity has increased by over £5bn in the past three years.

Fuel is another key factor to watch — as the company’s largest operating expense, any supply disruptions or price increases could hurt its margins. The company hedges fuel to mitigate this risk but it’s only a partial solution.

Overall, IAG looks to me to be on a solid route towards recovery. Barring the unlikely event of another pandemic-like recession, I think it has great prospects and is worth considering this summer.

Local short stays

With Brexit putting a dampener on EU travel, many Brits are looking closer to home for their holidays. Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE: WTB) stands to benefit from this trend. The hotelier is the UK’s largest hotel chain, with a growing footprint in Germany.

Its affordable pricing and widespread locations support resilient demand, making it the supplier of choice for domestic holidaymakers.

However, it does face some challenges. Rising wages and higher national insurance contributions are straining its margins. Plus, there’s a potential oversupply of options in the hotel market due to Airbnb and similar outfits, giving consumers a glut of cheap options. With the economy still in recovery mode, restrictive spending patterns could hurt its profits.

Latest results highlighted £2.92bn in revenue and earnings of £312.1m, resulting in a moderate net profit margin of 10.5%. Its P/E ratio is slightly above average at 19.5, which could limit growth. However, its potential for returns is boosted by a decent 3.54% dividend yield. It reintroduced dividends in 2022 after a Covid-era cut and rapidly increased them from 34.7p per share to 97p.

Whitbread’s financials aren’t as appealing to me as IAG’s but I like the speed at which it reintroduced dividends. That’s a promising sign of its operational efficiency and commitment to shareholders, which makes it a stock worth considering in my books.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares now a brilliant long-term opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla shares have been pummelled by the markets so far this year. Our writer thinks they may have a lot…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a month, has the Rolls-Royce share price restarted its incredible rise?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a storming few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has leapt over a fifth in just one month! Is…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I’ve been eyeing Nvidia stock, but I just bought this chip giant instead

| Christopher Ruane

After a recent fall in the price of Nvidia stock, this writer was considering it but decided to buy a…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Why I don’t hold cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why he’s fully invested in his Stocks and Shares ISA – and why he intends to keep…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Could buying Palantir stock today be like investing in Nvidia in 2020?

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks that AI-driven company Palantir is exceptional and exciting, but does he think the same thing about the…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Up 68%, is this top UK dividend share still a bargain buy?

| Roland Head

This big dividend share looks like a cash machine and offers a market-beating yield - but is it still cheap?…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10K invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have tumbled badly so far this year. There may be good reasons for that, but as a long-term…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for BAE Systems shares through to 2027!

| Royston Wild

I think BAE Systems could be one of the hottest growth shares to consider right now. Here's why I'm a…

Read more »