Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock’s up 40% in a week! What’s going on?

This FTSE 250 stock’s up 40% in a week! What’s going on?

Our writer takes a closer look at a FTSE 250 stock that’s comfortably outperformed all others on the index over the past seven days.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a remarkable week for Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO). Since close of business on 25 April, the FTSE 250 iron ore pellet producer’s share price has risen 40%. And compared to 4 April, the company’s now worth 62% more.

Yet during this period — as far as I can see — there hasn’t been any good news to report. In fact, the opposite appears to be the case.

Cash flow problems

That’s because, on 17 April, the group said that the Ukrainian tax authorities are not going to settle its February VAT reclaim of $11.1m. It follows a similar decision to hold on to the $12.5m claimed for January. And the consequences are significant.

The group’s advised that the decision is “placing financial pressure on [its] liquidity and has forced a reduction in production to 25% of full capacity”.  

The suspension of the repayments is due to the imposition of personal sanctions on Kostiantyn Zhevago, the Ukrainian billionaire and largest shareholder in Ferrexpo. It’s believed that he controls just under 50% of the group’s shares. The company’s directors are keen to point out that the sanctions are personal in nature and that the group hasn’t been sanctioned in any way.

However, at this stage, it’s uncertain how – or when – the issue will be resolved. Therefore, it appears likely that future claims will also be suspended.

At 31 December 2024, Ferrexpo had $106m of cash on its balance sheet. I suspect it won’t take long for this to be depleted if the Ukrainian VAT continues to be withheld.

It’s a shame because the group claims to have reserves of over 5bn tonnes, which could keep it going for at least 50 years. It specialises in producing higher grades of iron ore. When used in the manufacturing process, this helps improve productivity and lower carbon emissions.

A confusing picture

However, given the uncertain backdrop, it makes the recent upward movement in the share price a bit of a mystery. Usually, concerns about a company’s liquidity would have the opposite effect.

But the share price rally could have something to do with the announcement that the long-awaited US- Ukraine minerals deal has been signed. I wonder if investors think this could lead to American (or other) investors launching a takeover bid. This seems unlikely to me. My understanding is that the agreement is about establishing an investment fund to discover new mineral deposits, not exploit existing ones.

Long-suffering shareholders will be delighted with the recent movement in the group’s share price. It will enable them to recoup some of their paper losses. Since May 2020, the group’s stock market valuation has fallen 41%.  

However, the present situation makes me nervous. Without any obvious reason to justify the movement, it looks as though some speculative investors are taking a position. This means the share price could fall as quickly as it’s risen. It’s just too risky for me.

For this reason, I’m going to watch from the sidelines and see how the situation unfolds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 retail stock investors should consider right now

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on J Sainsbury as a shareholder-friendly FTSE 100 retail stock that is trading cheaply compared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 growth stock is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland has been very pleased with the performance of this S&P 500 stock in 2025. But is it still…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Are Glencore shares a bargain after falling 33%?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price in freefall decline, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now is the time for investors to consider…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’m considering considering breaking my own investing rules for this value stock

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that if he were to start again, he’d look for old-fashioned value stocks. Stephen Wright thinks there’s…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Up 52% in my ISA in 2025, this growth stock’s on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

This investor’s favourite new growth stock is off to a flying start this year, posting strong gains in his ISA…

Read more »