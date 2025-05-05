Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The GGP share price skyrockets 100%+ in 2025 – Could this be the breakout stock of the year?

The GGP share price skyrockets 100%+ in 2025 – Could this be the breakout stock of the year?

With the GGP share price more than doubling in four months, can Greatland Gold continue to thrive throughout the rest of 2025? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While most of the stock market has been tackling trade-related volatility, the Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) share price has been on fire. The gold exploration business has hit some impressive operational milestones lately, transforming it into a fully-fledged production business, catapulting its market cap to double in just four months!

Considering the market only typically averages an annual return of 8% to 10%, pocketing over 100% in a third of the time is extraordinary. And shareholders are understandably patting themselves on the back. But can this surge be maintained? And could the GGP share price rise even higher?

From exploration to production

Until recently, the investment thesis behind Greatland was its ownership stake in the Havieron project. This is a high-grade copper and gold deposit located in Australia with an estimated 8.4m ounces of gold equivalents ready for extraction.

Assuming the feasibility study comes back positive in the second half of 2025, and there are no construction delays, Havieron is expected to enter commercial production in 2027. Investing early in mining projects is a risky endeavour. But if successful, it can also be immensely rewarding. And this excitement is a big reason why the share price reached record highs in 2020.

Skip ahead to December 2024, management announced that it had completed the acquisition of another gold-copper project called Telfer as well as the remaining stake in Havieron. That’s significant because Telfer is already a working mine. As such, Greatland has officially transitioned from a risky exploration pureplay to a less risky part-producer.

Time to jump in?

With the firm gaining a revenue stream and production volume growth just a few short years away, the risk profile surrounding Greatland Gold has significantly improved. It also helps that gold prices themselves have been steadily rising in the face of geopolitical turmoil, paving the way for explosive profits if prices remain elevated.

As such, the days of massive equity dilution to raise capital might now be in the rearview mirror. So, it’s not too surprising that the average GGP 12-month share price target is close to 20p – around 60% higher than current levels.

That certainly suggests investors should consider buying shares before it’s too late. However, as exciting as this opportunity seems, it’s important not to get carried away. Greatland Gold still remains a risky business to invest in.

The growth expectations from analysts revolve around the Havieron project. And even if all operational activities stay on schedule, there’s no way of knowing where gold prices will be two years from now. If the commodity were to suddenly fall in value, Greatland’s profitability and cash flow would suffer. After all, mining businesses have a lot of fixed costs.

Therefore, with the firm’s valuation tied to uncertain future expectations, this isn’t a business I’m rushing to add to my portfolio despite the explosive potential. But for investors comfortable taking a leap of faith, Greatland Gold might be worth a closer inspection.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Predicting what the stock market will do in the next few weeks and months is nearly impossible. But over the…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Legal & General shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…

| Muhammad Cheema

Legal & General shares are one of the highest-yielding in the FTSE 100. How much passive income could have been…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 world-class dividend stocks to consider for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three stocks could potentially help investors create a stable – and growing – stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price plunges 43% in 2 years! Time to consider buying the dip?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With sales falling, the Diageo share price is being hit hard. But with the shares now trading near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price soars 27% in just 3 weeks – is this the hottest stock to consider buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The JD Sports share price is rising rapidly as management steers the business back on track. Can this upward momentum…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

The Marks and Spencer share price stumbles on a cyberattack! Is it time to panic?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A disruptive cybersecurity breach has brought down Marks & Spencer’s online store, sending the share price tumbling. Should investors be…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 32%, this FTSE stock now has a 12% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With one of the highest yields in the FTSE 350, is this emerging markets investment firm a screaming passive income…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

After a bumpy April, could the Dow Jones rebound in May?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average took a major blow last month as new US trade policies were unveiled. But could…

Read more »