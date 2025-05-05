Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8%+ yields! Here’s the dividend forecast for Taylor Wimpey shares through to 2027

8%+ yields! Here’s the dividend forecast for Taylor Wimpey shares through to 2027

Taylor Wimpey has long been a solid pick for investors seeking top dividend shares. Can this FTSE 100 stock keep on delivering?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dividends on Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) shares have experienced no little volatility in recent years. Having been cut and then rebuilt following the pandemic, cash rewards fell again in 2024 due to more specific pressures on the housing market.

The FTSE 100 housebuilder reduced dividends to 9.46p per share from 9.58p in 2023. This decision was “consistent with our ordinary dividend policy to return 7.5% of net assets per annum“, Taylor Wimpey said back then.

While falling interest rates could help support the builders going forwards, future profits and dividends could still disappoint if the UK economy weakens. So what level of cash rewards are City analysts expecting from Taylor Wimpey shares over the medium term?

FTSE 100-beating yields

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20259.58p1.2%8.2%
20269.64p0.6%8.2%
20279.73p0.9%8.3%

As you can see, dividend growth at the Footsie business is tipped to resume slowly rather than with a bang through to 2027. This shouldn’t perhaps be a surprise given Taylor Wimpey’s prudential approach and the still-uncertain outlook for newbuild demand.

However, this is by no means a reason to be disappointed. You’ll also notice that dividend yields for the next three years sit proudly above 8%. To put this in perspective, the long-term average yield for FTSE 100 shares is between 3% and 4%, and currently sits at 3.7%.

However, dividends are never, ever guaranteed. City forecasts can also fall short of their mark when adverse events (like weakening sales or balance sheet trouble) rear their head.

In the case of Taylor Wimpey, I’m by no means certain that the business will meet payout estimates in the near term and beyond. On the positive side, its balance sheet remains in rude health, with net cash coming in at £565m at the end of 2024, ahead of guidance.

Furthermore, with the dividend policy correlated to net assets instead of earnings, payouts tend to be more resilient during downturns. Yet this doesn’t mean that cash rewards aren’t vulnerable, as last year’s reduction showed.

With Britain’s economy struggling to grow, and Stamp Duty changes threatening first-time buyer demand, it’s quite possible dividends could fall short of forecast. Builders are also having to deal with rising costs and shortages of key labour.

Should investors consider the stock?

But on balance, I think Taylor Wimpey shares are a buy to consider today. I say this as someone who holds the FTSE 100 builder.

Despite the weak economy, conditions in the housing market remain robust. Indeed, latest Rightmove data showed average UK house prices rose 1.4% in April despite Stamp Duty changes, giving me confidence in current dividend forecasts.

And things look encouraging over the long term too, thanks to Britain’s rapidly growing population and planned changes to planning rules on home construction. I’m confident that Taylor Wimpey could deliver solid capital gains and excellent passive income over the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Predicting what the stock market will do in the next few weeks and months is nearly impossible. But over the…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Legal & General shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…

| Muhammad Cheema

Legal & General shares are one of the highest-yielding in the FTSE 100. How much passive income could have been…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 world-class dividend stocks to consider for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three stocks could potentially help investors create a stable – and growing – stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price plunges 43% in 2 years! Time to consider buying the dip?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With sales falling, the Diageo share price is being hit hard. But with the shares now trading near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The GGP share price skyrockets 100%+ in 2025 – Could this be the breakout stock of the year?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With the GGP share price more than doubling in four months, can Greatland Gold continue to thrive throughout the rest…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price soars 27% in just 3 weeks – is this the hottest stock to consider buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The JD Sports share price is rising rapidly as management steers the business back on track. Can this upward momentum…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

The Marks and Spencer share price stumbles on a cyberattack! Is it time to panic?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

A disruptive cybersecurity breach has brought down Marks & Spencer’s online store, sending the share price tumbling. Should investors be…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 32%, this FTSE stock now has a 12% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With one of the highest yields in the FTSE 350, is this emerging markets investment firm a screaming passive income…

Read more »