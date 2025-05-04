Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares through to 2027

Do predictions of explosive dividend growth make Rolls-Royce one of the FTSE 100’s hottest dividend shares? Let’s take a look.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

Strong recent earnings and exciting growth potential has made Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) one of the FTSE 100‘s most popular shares. What attracts less attention is the company’s capacity for robust dividend growth in the coming years. And boy, the outlook looks incredibly promising.

Thanks to its repaired balance sheet and improved end markets, the engineer last year paid a full-year dividend of 6p per share, its first since the pandemic. With dividends back on the agenda, City analysts expect distributions on its shares to rise sharply through to 2027 as well.

But of course dividends are never, ever guaranteed. So just how realistic are current payout forecasts? And given the uncertain economic outlook, should investors consider buying the aviation giant today?

Dividend growth

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20257.78p29.7%1%
20269.67p24.3%1.3%
202710.81p11.8%1.4%

The first thing investors tend to look at is dividend yield. And on this front Rolls-Royce shares are less than impressive.

However, an underwhelming yield is nothing new, as the chart below shows. Aside from brief periods when Rolls’ share price sank and the yield bounced higher, the size of shareholder payouts have long lagged the average for UK blue-chip shares:

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

This is perhaps unsurprising given the expensive nature of the firm’s operations. Developing technologies like aeroplane engines and nuclear reactors requires a mountain of cash, as reflected in Rolls’ low payout ratio of 30%.

The good news is that strong dividend growth projections help to make up for the currently low yield. Although slowing through to 2027, annual payouts are tipped to grow by double-digit percentages through the period, comfortably outstripping the likely rate of inflation.

Robust estimates

It’s also important to consider that Rolls-Royce looks in good shape to meet current dividend forecasts.

For the next three years, predicted payouts are covered 3-3.1 times over by anticipated earnings. This provides a wide margin of error in case profits are blown off course (any reading above 2 times is typically regarded as robust).

Heavy restructuring and improving end markets have also given the business a solid balance sheet. It ended 2024 with net cash of £475m, while free cash flow rose to £2.4bn (and is tipped by Rolls to hit £2.7bn-£2.9bn this year).

Are these shares a buy for me?

Yet while it looks in great shape to grow dividends, I’m not tempted to buy Rolls-Royce shares for my own portfolio.

With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.3 times, the FTSE 100 firm is much too expensive for my liking. Not only can I see little value at these levels, but this sort of valuation could prompt a price correction if earnings forecasts come under pressure.

And the risks are growing for Rolls-Royce’s profits and share price, in my opinion. While its defence markets are in great shape, signs of weakness in the commercial aviation market are a serious concern. A slew of US airlines have recently warned on demand, while Delta has withdrawn its full-year guidance entirely.

Conditions could worsen too, if fresh global trade tariffs sap economic growth. What’s more, trade barriers also threaten to send costs through the roof and disrupt supply chains.

On balance, I’d rather buy other dividend growth shares today.

