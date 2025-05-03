Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

Fundsmith just snapped up these 2 high-quality dividend growth stocks

Fund manager Terry Smith’s just bought two stocks with rapidly-growing dividend payouts for his global equity fund. Are these shares worth considering now?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I always keep an eye on Fundsmith portfolio manager Terry Smith’s trades. Over the long term, he’s beaten the market by a wide margin. In recent days, it’s come to light that Smith has just bought two new dividend growth stocks for his flagship equity fund. Here’s a look at the brace he’s snapped up.

An animal health stock

First up, we have Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS). It’s the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock.

A US-listed stock (it’s listed on the New York Stock Exchange), it’s a member of the S&P 500 index. It currently has a market-cap of about $70bn, which is large on a global scale but relatively small by US standards.

I like this trade from Smith. Animal health is a large and growing market. And this company’s a market leader with high-quality attributes.

Revenues are on an upward trajectory (five-year growth of nearly 50%). Meanwhile, the company’s very profitable (five-year average return on capital of 23%).

The dividend payout’s also growing fast. Over the last three years, it’s climbed 73% (the yield’s only about 1.2% however).

As for the valuation, it seems reasonable. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 26, which isn’t high given the company’s rate of growth and level of profitability.

There are plenty of risks here, of course. Product safety issues, manufacturing and supply chain (tariff) issues, and regulatory risks are some worth highlighting

Overall though, I like the look of this stock. I think it’s worth considering today.

An under-the-radar tech stock

The other stock Smith added to the portfolio was Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). It’s a leading provider of accounting and tax software (it owns QuickBooks and TurboTax).

A Nasdaq stock, it’s also in the S&P 500. It currently has a market-cap of about $175bn.

Smith has owned this stock before. A few years ago, he sold it on the back of valuation concerns.

The recent re-entry suggests he sees more value on offer today. Currenty, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 28, which is lofty, but not crazy for a high-quality software company. Yet it makes the stock riskier than some.

Like Zoetis, this company has strong financials. Over the last five years, revenue has climbed about 140% while profitability levels have been high. As for the dividend payout, it’s jumped 93% over this period. Like a lot of US stocks though, the yield isn’t high today (around 0.6% at present).

Personally, I like the look of this trade. This is a company with a high level of recurring revenues and plenty of long-term growth potential.

Products from competitors such as Sage and Xero are a risk. However, this company has a good track record when it comes to maintaining market share.

Given that track record, I think this stock’s worth considering as a long-term growth investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nasdaq and Sage Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock may not look like a bargain. But it could well be one!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s grown by 500% in just five years. So does the recent price crash offer this writer a buying…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £1,000 annual passive income stream for just £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how £5 a day could lay the groundwork for a four-figure annual passive income in under seven…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 possible growth drivers for Rolls-Royce shares until 2028

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have increased over sevenfold in value in just five years. Will this trio of potential growth drivers persuade…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20K in savings? Here’s how that could produce a £9,148 second income per year!

| Christopher Ruane

One common way to build a second income is to buy dividend shares. Our writer explains how a £20,000 lump…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 stock that has averaged 23% gains a year since 2015

| Stephen Wright

It’s not often a FTSE 100 stock puts the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms in the shade. But 3i’s…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how that could grow to £83,000 by 2040!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a FTSE 100 investment trust that he believes could add some market-beating growth to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Thinking of buying JD Sports shares? Here's what the FTSE 100 retailer could be trading at in a year (spoiler:…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2027

| Royston Wild

BP's shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular for passive income. But how robust are the oil stock's dividend…

Read more »