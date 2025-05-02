Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why did the Greggs share price rise 7% in April?

Why did the Greggs share price rise 7% in April?

Dr James Fox isn’t the biggest fan of this British retail stock, but clearly some investors are, given the share price increase over the last month.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Greggs (LSE:GRG) share price might be up 7% in April, but it’s down 31% over 12 months. Many investors had bet on Greggs’s growth agenda, but with revenue growth slowing considerably and the stock falling, it’s beginning to look more like a value or dividend stock. In other words, its value proposition as an investment is changing.

Valuation picture improves

I’d suggest the Greggs shares rose in April 2025 primarily because the stock had become significantly cheaper after a prolonged period of decline. Over the previous year, the share price had fallen by more than a third, bringing its valuation down from a high of around 25 times forward earnings to a more attractive level near 13 times forward earnings. This sharp drop likely caught the attention of value and income investors.

The annual report also fell in April. Despite my long-standing concerns about the now realised slowing growth and market saturation, Greggs continued to demonstrate strong underlying profitability. Pre-tax profits jumped to £190m and the company also increased its full-year dividend by 11%, making it appealing to investors seeking stable income.

Additionally, management’s commitment to long-term expansion plans, including opening 140 to 150 new stores in 2025 and investing in new manufacturing and logistics facilities, reassured investors that the company was positioning itself for future growth.

As such, the combination of a more attractive valuation, ongoing profitability, dividend increases, and strategy commitment contributed to the renewed investor confidence that drove the share price higher in April.

My concerns remain

Greggs certainly isn’t bad value at this time. Noting the valuation and the nearly 4% dividend yield, I’m not as bearish as I once was. However, my concerns about the sausage roll-maker’s long-term prospects remain.

Firstly, with over 2,600 stores, Greggs may be reaching saturation point. While management maintains ambitions to exceed 3,000 UK outlets, the pace of expansion — targeting another 140 to 150 net openings in 2025 — raises questions about how much further the chain can grow before diminishing returns set in, especially as prime locations become harder to find.

Secondly, evolving healthy eating trends present a structural challenge. Greggs’s core menu of pastries and sausage rolls may receive more scrutiny as consumers shift towards healthier, organic, plant-based, and lower-calorie options. While Greggs has responded with vegan products and menu innovation, the brand’s association with indulgent, on-the-go food could limit its appeal in the long run.

Nonetheless, I accept that Greggs has a cult following. The firm won’t lose its business over night. It may need, however, to shift its offering to meet changing customer preferences.

Personally, it’s not the investment for me. Because of the reasons highlighted above, I believe there’s a degree of execution risk for long-term growth. However, I can see why investors might be interested in the dividend and lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Looking for bargain shares to consider buying in a volatile stock market? Don’t forget this!

| Christopher Ruane

With the stock market continuing to gyrate, our writer's been looking for cheap shares to buy -- while remembering one…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

$3.5bn buyback boosts the Shell share price. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Shell share price make it look like a cash-cow bargain right now? That could depend a lot on…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Up 777% in the past decade, could Amazon stock do it again in the next 10 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Amazon stock has a stellar long-term record. That doesn't necessarily mean it'll do well in future -- but this writer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying in an ISA before the next big market rally

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 that are trading on low valuations, and examines whether…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how investors could target £1,500 in passive income a month

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investing in high-yield dividend shares can potentially deliver a bountiful passive income stream over time.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Forecast: over the next 12 months the Greggs share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

The Greggs share price is no longer red hot, says Harvey Jones. However, it now looks better value and there's…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price has gone nowhere. Does a 9% yield make up for that?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield is over 9% -- but its share price has moved sideways over the past…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£50K in a SIPP? Here’s how to try and turn it into £250K!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fairly modest annual return could help an investor increase the value of their SIPP fivefold.

Read more »