Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is April’s worst-performing FTSE blue-chip the best share to buy in May?

Is April’s worst-performing FTSE blue-chip the best share to buy in May?

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 stock that plunged more than 20% in April and examines whether it’s the best share to buy this month as a result.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) the best share to buy today? That’s a bold question to ask for any stock, so let’s see if I can answer it.

The international distribution and services group has been on my radar for years. I’ve even called it the FTSE 100’s greatest dark horse on these pages.

Bunzl rarely makes headlines, yet it’s been quietly delivering for decades.

Strong fundamentals

It isn’t a household name and never will be. It specialises in providing essential non-sale items to businesses – think disposable gloves, cleaning supplies, and packaging materials. These are the behind-the-scenes necessities that keep operations running smoothly. 

Bunzl is no slow-moving dinosaur though. It has aggressively expanded its global footprint through strategic acquisitions. 

In 2024 alone it committed £883m to 13 acquisitions. This aggressive growth strategy has been a key driver of its consistent performance. While acquisitions can be risky, the board now has them down to a fine art.

Bunzl was bombing along as recently as 3 March, when it published full-year 2024 results. These included a solid 3.1% increase in revenue to £11.8bn at constant exchange rates. Adjusted operating profit rose 7.2%, while operating margins expanded from 8% to 8.3%. 

The company also announced its 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth, with a total dividend per share increase of 8.2%. This track record underscores Bunzl’s commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Profits shock

But April was the cruellest month as Bunzl issued a profit warning, citing a challenging economic backdrop and weaker-than-expected Q1 performance in North America. Inevitably, Donald Trump’s tariffs have played a part, particularly as they appear to have thrown the economy into reverse.

Margins also slipped in continental Europe (although margin management and cost initiatives should turn this around) as well as in the UK.

The board now anticipates only a “moderate” increase in revenues across 2025, with operating margins expected to slide back to 8%.

Bunzl’s shares plummeted 23.1% in a single day, its worst trading day ever. They’re down 21% over the month, making it April’s worst FTSE 100 performer.

The share price is down 24% over 12 months, although thanks to ear strong growth, it’s still up 37% over five years.

The short term looks bumpy, but I believe Bunzl’s long-term prospects remain compelling. The company’s focus on essential products provides a degree of resilience, even in uncertain economic conditions. 

The recent share price decline has brought Bunzl’s valuation to more attractive levels. With a price-to-earnings ratio just under 12 and a dividend yield exceeding 3%, the stock appears more accessible to investors.

Buying opportunity?

The share price slump does present an interesting opportunity to consider. The company’s consistent track record, strategic growth initiatives, strong balance sheet and essential product offerings all tempt.

If the UK struck a trade deal with Trump, that could give the stock an instant lift, but we have no idea whether that’s going to happen. Also, I’ve learned from hard experience the danger of buying straight after a profit warning. More can follow.

As a long-term fan, I think this could well be one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy today. But only for investors who take a long-term view. The short-term looks bumpy to me but I feel Bunzl is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Looking for bargain shares to consider buying in a volatile stock market? Don’t forget this!

| Christopher Ruane

With the stock market continuing to gyrate, our writer's been looking for cheap shares to buy -- while remembering one…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

$3.5bn buyback boosts the Shell share price. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Shell share price make it look like a cash-cow bargain right now? That could depend a lot on…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Up 777% in the past decade, could Amazon stock do it again in the next 10 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Amazon stock has a stellar long-term record. That doesn't necessarily mean it'll do well in future -- but this writer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying in an ISA before the next big market rally

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 that are trading on low valuations, and examines whether…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how investors could target £1,500 in passive income a month

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investing in high-yield dividend shares can potentially deliver a bountiful passive income stream over time.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Forecast: over the next 12 months the Greggs share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

The Greggs share price is no longer red hot, says Harvey Jones. However, it now looks better value and there's…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price has gone nowhere. Does a 9% yield make up for that?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield is over 9% -- but its share price has moved sideways over the past…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£50K in a SIPP? Here’s how to try and turn it into £250K!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fairly modest annual return could help an investor increase the value of their SIPP fivefold.

Read more »