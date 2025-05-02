Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying in an ISA before the next big market rally

3 cheap UK stocks to consider buying in an ISA before the next big market rally

Harvey Jones picks out three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 that are trading on low valuations, and examines whether they could fly when stock markets rally.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

UK stocks still look cheap after the recent bout of volatility, even though the FTSE 100 hasn’t been hit as hard as US markets. 

So far, our domestic stock market has shown bags of resilience, possibly boosted by overseas investors giving it a second look, tempted by today’s low valuations.

Yet I can still see heaps of shares trading at bargain prices that could fly when markets rally. Here are three to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Banking on Barclays?

Barclays (LSE: BARC) is one of the UK’s major high street banks but also retains a large investment banking operation that gives it exposure to global markets. 

The Barclays share price has stayed steady in the last three turbulent months but that follows a strong run in 2024. Over 12 months, it’s up 44%.

Thanks to that strong growth, the dividend yield has fallen to just 2.85%. However, that’s misleading. Barclays plans to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026,via dividends and share buybacks, “with a continued preference for buybacks”.

Net lending margins could be squeezed if interest rates are cut, which seems more likely as Donald Trump’s tariffs hit global growth.

The UK economy remains sluggish, and a further downturn could squeeze mortgage demand and business lending. But with a lowly price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.2, Barclays looks worth considering.

Centrica powers up

British Gas-owner Centrica (LSE: CNA) is a major player in UK domestic energy supply, with additional operations in energy services and infrastructure. Its shares have shrugged off tariff woes to climb 3.7% in the last month and are up 24% over 12. Over five years they’re up a stellar 300%, although that worries me slightly. They surely can’t maintain that momentum.

They’re still cheap though, with a P/E of just 8.3, and yield of 2.86%. This isn’t bad, given how fast the shares have grown.

After years of restructuring, Centrica now looks like a leaner, more efficient business. That said, falling wholesale energy prices could pressure margins. 

There’s also the wider question of how energy demand will evolve, especially with the controversy over net zero targets. Still, Centrica’s low valuation and strong performance make it another to consider.

Can easyJet fly again?

Budget carrier easyJet (LSE: EZJ) has had a bumpy ride, with its share price still down 4% over the past year. But it’s jumped 13.9% in the last month as sentiment around European travel has improved.

EasyJet was previously held back by its lack of exposure to transatlantic flights, which were expected to boom this year. But with US economy slowing fast, that’s now seen as a plus.

So can the rally mark the start of a longer-term recovery? The shares are priced to go, with a P/E of just 8.4. The trailing yield is a modest 2.35%, but shareholder payouts are likely to increase over time. Lower fuel prices may also give it a lift. Its package holidays division is also making big gains.

The big challenge is the fragile consumer backdrop. If travel demand slows, easyJet shares could flounder. I think easyJet is both the riskiest and most exciting recovery play of the three. In every case, investors should only consider buying with a long-term view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

