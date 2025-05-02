Member Login
$3.5bn buyback boosts the Shell share price. Time to buy?

Does the Shell share price make it look like a cash-cow bargain right now? That could depend a lot on an investor’s time horizon.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price jumped 3% Friday morning (2 May) on the back of first-quarter results for fiscal 2025.

CEO Wael Sawan said: “Our strong performance and resilient balance sheet give us the confidence to commence another $3.5bn of buybacks for the next three months.

The company posted adjusted earnings for the quarter of $5.58bn. That beats the $3.66bn reported for the final quarter of 2024. But it falls 28% short of the first quarter last year, which brought in $7.73bn.

Shell set the Q1 dividend at 35.8 US cents per share, or 26.9p at the current exchange rate. The actual sterling and euro amounts are due to be announced on 9 June. It falls in line with the 4.6% dividend yield prediced for the full year.

The new $3.5bn share buyback makes this the “14th consecutive quarter of at least $3bn in buybacks.”

Cash cow again?

Before the focus a few years ago on renewable energy, investors saw Shell as something of a cash cow. For a long time it was really hard to see the oil and gas business not pouring billions into investors’ pockets year after year.

This time, renewables power generation capacity reached a modest 7.5 gigawatts, slightly up on the previous quarter’s 7.4 gigawatts.

The company equivocated on its previous 2050 net-zero emissions target. It said it can’t plan for that right now as “this target is outside our planning period.” Shell’s planning horizon, it seems, is set at no further ahead than 10 years.

In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans and outlooks to reflect this movement,” the update said. It added: “However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

It seems we’re back to the old ‘pump, pump, pump’ days. That has to be good for short-term cash outlook. But investors need to remain keenly aware that the long term isn’t going away.

Oil price shock

Despite its strong shareholder returns, Shell is under pressure from falling oil prices. Brent Crude is trading at around $62 a barrel right now. That’s below the $75 average for the quarter. And it falls well short of the $87 from the same quarter last year.

But with the Shell share price still below its pre-Covid levels, does this mean we have a buying opportunity now?

CFO Sinead Gorman seems to think so. In a call, she said: “If my share price falls and I already believe the share price was undervalued, I therefore have an even better ability to allocate capital there and buy back even more shares.

We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine, falling to around 7.5 based on 2027 forecasts.

On the face of it that might look cheap. I definitely think it’s one to consider now, but we do need to balance it with long-term hydrocarbon fuel pressures, which haven’t gone away.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

